Melbourne 7.2 (44) def. Richmond 2.4 (16)

The Demons and Tigers clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Collingwood 6.9 (45) def. Geelong 2.4 (16)

The Magpies and Cats clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

North Melbourne v St Kilda at Arden Street Oval, 1.10pm AEDT

Brisbane v Gold Coast at Hickey Park, 2.10pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Blacktown International Sportspark, 5.10pm AEDT

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Oval, 4.15pm AWST

This match was finally confirmed on Friday afternoon after both clubs' seasons were thrown into chaos after a positive COVID-19 case in Perth, the first in 10 months. They've been able to exercise for one hour a day in pairs, from Monday to Friday.

Just in case Fremantle's attack wasn't quite formidable enough, captain Kara Antonio has added a half-forward role to her bow, and is proving an important linking player along with the always hard-working Gabby O'Sullivan.

West Coast looked a rejuvenated side, with eight new faces and a fresh coach at the helm against Adelaide. Scoring still appears to be an issue, but fans should be thrilled at the long-term prospects of Mikayla Bowen, Bella Lewis and Shanae Davison.