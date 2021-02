North Melbourne 5.6 (36) def. St Kilda 1.4 (10)

The Kangaroos and Saints clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Brisbane 10.5 (65) def. Gold Coast 0.2 (2)

The Lions finish off the half in perfect fashion with two goals through Dakota Davidson

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Blacktown International Sportspark, 5.10pm AEDT

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Oval, 4.15pm AWST

This match was finally confirmed on Friday afternoon after both clubs' seasons were thrown into chaos after a positive COVID-19 case in Perth, the first in 10 months. They've been able to exercise for one hour a day in pairs, from Monday to Friday.

Just in case Fremantle's attack wasn't quite formidable enough, captain Kara Antonio has added a half-forward role to her bow, and is proving an important linking player along with the always hard-working Gabby O'Sullivan.

West Coast looked a rejuvenated side, with eight new faces and a fresh coach at the helm against Adelaide. Scoring still appears to be an issue, but fans should be thrilled at the long-term prospects of Mikayla Bowen, Bella Lewis and Shanae Davison.