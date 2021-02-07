Sunday, February 7
North Melbourne 5.6 (36) def. St Kilda 1.4 (10)
Brisbane 10.5 (65) def. Gold Coast 0.2 (2)
Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Blacktown International Sportspark, 5.10pm AEDT
- What a difference a week makes. These two teams were placed into isolation on Monday, but will face off six days later after training at home for most of the week.
- GWS impressed with its tenacity in the first half against Fremantle, but struggled to contain the Dockers' multi-pronged attack. Setting up viable shots on goal was also an issue, with the wall Janelle Cuthbertson put up resulting in just four marks inside 50 for the Giants.
- Adelaide took a quarter or so to shake off some rust against West Coast, but pulled a joker out of the pack in playing three-time All Australian defender Chelsea Randall forward. Erin Phillips was at her dominant best out of the middle, and was well serviced by ruck Rhiannon Metcalfe.
- Tip: It's impossible to know the effect a week of solo training has had on both sides, but at least the Giants are now back in their own beds after a month on the road. On paper, the Crows are too strong, and should take this out by 23 points.
Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Oval, 4.15pm AWST
- This match was finally confirmed on Friday afternoon after both clubs' seasons were thrown into chaos after a positive COVID-19 case in Perth, the first in 10 months. They've been able to exercise for one hour a day in pairs, from Monday to Friday.
- Just in case Fremantle's attack wasn't quite formidable enough, captain Kara Antonio has added a half-forward role to her bow, and is proving an important linking player along with the always hard-working Gabby O'Sullivan.
- West Coast looked a rejuvenated side, with eight new faces and a fresh coach at the helm against Adelaide. Scoring still appears to be an issue, but fans should be thrilled at the long-term prospects of Mikayla Bowen, Bella Lewis and Shanae Davison.
- Tip: The Dockers dominated the last Derby played between these two sides, and it's unlikely much has changed in 12 months. Fremantle by 35 points.
Saturday, February 6
Melbourne 7.2 (44) def. Richmond 2.4 (16)
Collingwood 6.9 (45) def. Geelong 2.4 (16)
Friday, February 5
Western Bulldogs 6.6 (42) def. Carlton 5.6 (36)
