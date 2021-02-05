Luke Davies-Uniacke is one of North Melbourne's best young players. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

EMERGING midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke sparkled as North Melbourne hit the track on Friday for an intraclub clash, with a calf issue keeping important recruit Aidan Corr on the sidelines.

Davies-Uniacke, who has noticeably added extra strength to his frame, caught the eye throughout North's hour-long contest of four shortened quarters with some explosive runs and damaging bursts playing in the Roos' midfield.

The 21-year-old shapes as one of the Kangaroos' biggest improvers ahead of his fourth season at AFL level, with his speed and power adding a different edge to North's onball group.

With the Roos' list split into a more senior side and a more inexperienced group, Davies-Uniacke was among the standouts, along with Cam Zurhaar, who bullocked his way through the forward line and midfield, and last year's best and fairest Luke McDonald off half-back.

Young tall Tristan Xerri impressed as a marking forward target and Ben McKay was also solid playing in key defence, while ex-Brisbane big man Sam Skinner continues to show strong signs as a tall forward option as he pushes for a spot on the club's list via the pre-season supplemental period.

AFL FIXTURE Check it out here

Jaidyn Stephenson spent the majority of the match playing on the wing or starting at centre bounces, with Jack Ziebell undertaking his new role across half-back, while young pair Jack Mahony and Curtis Taylor were also lively.

Corr, who crossed to Arden Street from Greater Western Sydney as a free agent, ran laps on the sidelines after a calf tweak but is expected to return to full training next week.

Aidan Corr, pictured during a training session in January, was forced to miss Friday's intraclub with a calf complaint. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Aiden Bonar (calf) also watched on, as did Jared Polec, who had some minor hamstring tightness. Aaron Hall left the track early as did Taylor Garner, while talented draftee Eddie Ford rolled his ankle after flying for a mark and hobbled from the field.

2021 FREE AGENTS Check out who is up for grabs

Important midfielder Trent Dumont was missing as he continues his recovery from a calf strain that has ruled him out of training since Christmas, while veteran Ben Cunnington was involved in the session early before watching the remainder from the coaches' area at North's headquarters.

After the group training was completed Cunnington, who is returning from his debilitating back injury last season, did more running loads.