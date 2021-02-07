THE AFL is pleased to announce John Beveridge and Col Hutchinson will be jointly awarded the Jack Titus Service Award for 2021 for their outstanding service to football across many decades.

Beveridge began as a highly rated coach in the South Metro Junior Football League in the 1960s before becoming the first person appointed to focus on identifying talented youth in the St Kilda zone. He went on to work in the St Kilda recruiting team where he currently still works.



In 1958, Hutchinson began a 61-year streak of attending all Geelong home games. The streak ended in 2020 when AFL matches proceeded without crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He started as the Geelong Cats' match-day statistician in 1974 and continued in that role until 2007. Hutchinson also served as a Historian for the AFL from 1992 – 2019 where he was responsible for the maintenance of all VFL / AFL records.



AFL Chief Executive Officer Gillon McLachlan said the Commission warmly congratulated both John Beveridge and Col Hutchinson on their respective awards. St Kilda and Geelong will respectively present their club servants with their award in the coming weeks.

Award Winner Records

John Beveridge

1965-81 St Kilda club statistician for Footy Week.

1967-81 Coach, St Peter's Junior Football Club (South Metro JFL).

1982-91 St Kilda FC Junior Development Program Manager (first club to appoint a person to focus on identifying and training talented U15-17 players in their zone. All clubs had such roles by the mid 1980s).

1991-93 St Kilda FC Recruiting Officer.

1994-2006 – St Kilda FC Recruiting Manager.

2007 – current – St Kilda FC Recruiting Team member.

John Beveridge - during his time with St Kilda - keeping a close eye on the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships in 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

Col Hutchinson

1958 – Began a 61-year streak of attending all Geelong home games until Covid-19 this year.

1963 – Began a 56-year streak of attending all 1294 Geelong VFL/AFL games, home/away/finals until Covid-19 this year.

1974-2007 – Geelong FC match day statistician.

1992-2019 – AFL Historian. Responsibilities for all AFL/VFL Records Maintenance, (including 1996-2018 – Australian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, Statistics and Records).

Other:

1986-2017– Chair, Society of AFL Club Historians.

Author, Cats' Tales, A History Geelong FC 1897-1983 (published 1984).



Last month the AFL announced that 12 new Life Members would be inducted at the 2021 Annual General Meeting in March for their services to Australian Football, after having their award confirmed by the AFL Commission at its meeting in December last year.



Life Membership was conferred under the provision of 'Special Service to the Game' to Richmond Club Director Emmett Dunne, long-time Carlton staff member Shane O'Sullivan and current AFL Boundary Umpire Coach Darren Wilson who becomes the first boundary umpire to be considered in the game's history.



A total of nine players and coaches qualified automatically after having reached 300 total AFL games during the 2020 season as a player or coach – Travis Boak, Matthew Clarke, Tom Hawkins, Ken Hinkley, Shannon Hurn, Marc Murphy, Jack Riewoldt, Harry Taylor and Justin Westhoff.



The records for each person are as follows:

Game Qualification: