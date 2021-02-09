Eddie McGuire tells the media he is standing down as Collingwood president, effective immediately. Picture: AFL Media

EDDIE McGuire has stepped down from his role as Collingwood president, prematurely ending a 22-year stint at the helm of the club.

McGuire had been under growing pressure to leave his post before initially planned at the end of the season following the outcomes of last week's DO BETTER report, which found the club guilty of systematic racism.

'SOBERING AND CONFRONTING'

He had described the report, which was leaked eight days ago, as a 'proud day' for the club, before conceding he "got it wrong" later in the week at the club's annual general meeting.

