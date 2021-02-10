Collingwood Integrity Committee member Peter Murphy faces the media during the 'Do Better' report unveiling. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD directors Peter Murphy and Mark Korda will share presidential duties while the club searches for Eddie McGuire's replacement.

McGuire resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday, after 22 years as club president.

Murphy has been a club director since 2018 and faced the media, with McGuire, following the leak of the Do Better report. It was McGuire's performance in this press conference - and his 'proud day' comments - that ultimately led to his sudden departure.

Korda has been on the board since 2007.

Collingwood started its search for a new president when McGuire announced that 2021 would be his final year in the role late last year.

Board member Christine Holgate (the former Australia Post chief executive) is chairing the process and the club believes it is expected to have a suitable replacement within eight weeks.

Collingwood said in a statement that it would consider internal and external candidates.

Meanwhile, former player Heritier Lumumba has again taken aim at McGuire and the club after an old AFL Record was circulated on social media, that featured a player profile and listed his nickname as "The Chimp".

Lumumba has taken legal action against the club after blowing the whistle on what he claimed was racist treatment toward him and others.

1/ Eddie McGuire’s final speech as CFC president was somehow even worse than his last press conference. Denial, delusion and a complete inability to admit fault. — Héritier Lumumba (@iamlumumba) February 10, 2021

He described McGuire's resignation speech on Tuesday as "somehow even worse than his last press conference", in which he described the release of the report as a "day of pride" and claimed the club was not racist.

"Denial, delusion and a complete inability to admit fault," Lumumba wrote in a 15-part message on Twitter on Thursday.

"The club cannot simply use Eddie's departure to say they are moving on without addressing the extra damage he has caused in the last two weeks alone."

Lumumba also took the chance to poke holes in what he believes is an attempt to delegitimise his claims.



McGuire supporters have suggested that Lumumba's profile - with the nickname - is proof he wasn't offended by the name.

I think the focus on whether or not @iamlumumba was referred to as “Chimp” or not (he was) is irrelevant when the @CollingwoodFC admits it’s own systemic racism within its club culture. The racism doesn’t end with the ceasing of the racist nickname; systemic means it’s embedded. — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) February 10, 2021

"Ever since I went public in 2017 with my experience, I've been consistent in saying that I initially went along with the nickname and a lot of other racist behaviour in order to fit in," he tweeted.

"The document is proof that the nickname did indeed exist and was widely known in the club.

"Some people are trying to use it as a means to discredit me, without realising that it's damning evidence that works against CFC and the AFL.

"Player records were printed by the tens of thousands and distributed at games. How many people in leadership approved of this?"