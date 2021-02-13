Jacqueline Parry (left) and Shelley Scott celebrate a goal for the Demons. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Saturday, February 13

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.6 (18) def. GOLD COAST 1.2 (8)

GIANTS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: GWS v Gold Coast The Giants and Suns clash in round three of the NAB AFL Women's competition

ST KILDA 2.4 (16) def. by CARLTON 6.4 (40)

SAINTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: St Kilda v Carlton The Saints and Blues clash in round three of the NAB AFL Women's competition

MELBOURNE 9.6 (60) def. NORTH MELBOURNE 8.3 (51)

DEMONS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round three of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Sunday, February 14

ADELAIDE v FREMANTLE

12.40pm ACDT, Sunday, February 14

Norwood Oval, SA

Is the rampaging Adelaide back as one of the premier sides of the competition? Early signs indicate yes, although their two wins have come against strugglers West Coast and GWS. Danielle Ponter's habit of converting one goal into three is proving to be a dangerous one for opposition sides.

The all-conquering Dockers head to Adelaide, having just overtaken the Crows' own record for consecutive wins (now nine straight). There'll be a few battered bodies after playing in a torrential downpour, and accuracy will be front of mind after kicking 2.11.

Tip: Will Chelsea Randall return to her defensive roots to take on the equally athletic Gemma Houghton? This match is very much a flip of a coin, but the Crows' midfield depth may be too much. Crows by five points.

WATCH IT LIVE Crows v Dockers

Watch it LIVE: Crows v Dockers. Picture: AFL Media

RICHMOND v COLLINGWOOD

3.10pm AEDT, Sunday, February 14

Swinburne Centre, Vic

We're fast becoming accustomed to rescheduled games, and at the start of the week, Richmond was drawn to play West Coast and Collingwood to make the trip north to face Brisbane.

Despite boasting some high-profile forwards in Katie Brennan and Sabrina Frederick, the Tigers have kicked just three goals across two games. Inaccuracy and supply have been issues, but they simply need to get on the board more to win games.

Collingwood steadily dismantled Geelong, proving they have too many threats all over the park. Ruby Schleicher is becoming a genuine rebound defender, while the pacey Sarah Rowe slotted in perfectly across half-forward after missing round one with a shoulder injury.

Tip: The Tigers were hoping to break their duck against West Coast, but a fixture reshuffle proved that was not to be. Unfortunately, that win is now unlikely to come this weekend. Pies by 28 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Tigers v Magpies

Watch it LIVE: Tigers v Magpies. Picture: AFL Media

Monday, February 15

BRISBANE v WEST COAST

4.15pm AEST, Monday February 15

Hickey Park, Qld

Brisbane nearly played a perfect match against Gold Coast, holding their intrastate rivals to just two points while kicking 10 goals. The Lions appear to have a good mix of experience and youth, with the latter – led by Nat Grider, Belle Dawes, Jesse Wardlaw and Dakota Davidson – beginning to dictate matches.

West Coast lost no admirers for its tough performance in soggy conditions against Fremantle, with Mikayla Bowen and a much-improved Belinda Smith among those trying their hearts out. After needing to dip into top-up players to fill the emergency slots, Melissa Caulfield (hamstring) and Maddy Collier (concussion) are now available.

Tip: Lions have too much momentum at the moment, and the Eagles are making one of the longest trips in footy from Perth to Brisbane. Lions by 32 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Lions v Eagles

Watch it LIVE: Lions v Eagles. Picture: AFL Media

Friday, February 12

GEELONG 1.3 (9) def. by WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.6 (24)

CATS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Highlights: Geelong v Western Bulldogs The Cats and Bulldogs clash in Round 3

