GWS v GOLD COAST

3.10pm AEDT, Saturday, February 13

Blacktown International Sportspark, NSW

After weeks on the road in pre-season and round one, two consecutive home games are just what the doctor ordered for the Giants. Coach Alan McConnell has highlighted the team's disposal (41 per cent efficiency against Adelaide) as an area of concern.

The Suns will be desperate to get at least one goal after the board after a dismal two-point effort last week against Brisbane. They took just one mark inside 50 for the game and allowed 22 up the other end.

Tip: A difficult one to call, with both sides coming off a poor performance. The last time these played resulted in a one-point win to the Giants, but the Suns might just get over the line here. Four points.

ST KILDA v CARLTON

5.10pm AEDT, Saturday, February 13

RSEA Park, Moorabbin, Vic

St Kilda have alternatively dominated and been dominated in its games this year. With Caitlin Greiser, Jacqui Vogt, Kate Shierlaw and Darcy Guttridge, the Saints have the potential to score quickly, but struggled to translate their possession into a meaningful tally against North Melbourne.

It's starting to get a little serious for pre-season premiership fancy Carlton, sitting at 0-2 in a nine-round season. The inclusions of defenders Mua Laloifi (concussion) and Gab Pound (hand) and midfielder Lucy McEvoy (cheekbone) will help enormously.

Tip: Patrikios v Prespakis, yes please. The two former Calder Cannons teammates will face off in the middle of the ground, but it's the latter looking likely to finish with the choccies. Blues by 17 points.

MELBOURNE v NORTH MELBOURNE

7.10pm AEDT, Saturday, February 13

Casey Fields, Vic

Melbourne has done everything asked of it in the first two rounds of the season, seeing off second-year clubs Gold Coast and Richmond. Conceding early majors would be a bit of a concern, but the number of goals they've created at their end (16 in two weeks, equal-second highest) would please coach Mick Stinear.

Similarly, North Melbourne has ticked every box in front of it thus far. The Roos are winning plenty of the footy (ranked second for disposal), controlling play (second for marks) and converting inside 50 (equal-second for goals).

Tip: By the end of this match, one team will have lost their first game for the season. Despite the somewhat chaotic conditions the blustery Casey Fields can throw up, the powerful Kangaroos should hold firm. North by 22 points.

ADELAIDE v FREMANTLE

12.40pm ACDT, Sunday, February 14

Norwood Oval, SA

Is the rampaging Adelaide back as one of the premier sides of the competition? Early signs indicate yes, although their two wins have come against strugglers West Coast and GWS. Danielle Ponter's habit of converting one goal into three is proving to be a dangerous one for opposition sides.

The all-conquering Dockers head to Adelaide, having just overtaken the Crows' own record for consecutive wins (now nine straight). There'll be a few battered bodies after playing in a torrential downpour, and accuracy will be front of mind after kicking 2.11.

Tip: Will Chelsea Randall return to her defensive roots to take on the equally athletic Gemma Houghton? This match is very much a flip of a coin, but the Crows' midfield depth may be too much. Crows by five points.

RICHMOND v COLLINGWOOD

3.10pm AEDT, Sunday, February 14

Swinburne Centre, Vic

We're fast becoming accustomed to rescheduled games, and at the start of the week, Richmond was drawn to play West Coast and Collingwood to make the trip north to face Brisbane.

Despite boasting some high-profile forwards in Katie Brennan and Sabrina Frederick, the Tigers have kicked just three goals across two games. Inaccuracy and supply have been issues, but they simply need to get on the board more to win games.

Collingwood steadily dismantled Geelong, proving they have too many threats all over the park. Ruby Schleicher is becoming a genuine rebound defender, while the pacey Sarah Rowe slotted in perfectly across half-forward after missing round one with a shoulder injury.

Tip: The Tigers were hoping to break their duck against West Coast, but a fixture reshuffle proved that was not to be. Unfortunately, that win is now unlikely to come this weekend. Pies by 28 points.

BRISBANE v WEST COAST

4.15pm AEST, Monday February 15

Hickey Park, Qld

Brisbane nearly played a perfect match against Gold Coast, holding their intrastate rivals to just two points while kicking 10 goals. The Lions appear to have a good mix of experience and youth, with the latter – led by Nat Grider, Belle Dawes, Jesse Wardlaw and Dakota Davidson – beginning to dictate matches.

West Coast lost no admirers for its tough performance in soggy conditions against Fremantle, with Mikayla Bowen and a much-improved Belinda Smith among those trying their hearts out. After needing to dip into top-up players to fill the emergency slots, Melissa Caulfield (hamstring) and Maddy Collier (concussion) are now available.

Tip: Lions have too much momentum at the moment, and the Eagles are making one of the longest trips in footy from Perth to Brisbane. Lions by 32 points.

