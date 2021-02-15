Harris Andrews flies over the pack for a spoil. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE OF the most welcomed improvements for AFL Fantasy Draft in 2021 is the ability for leagues to change the point scoring system to include advanced stats.

The most requested statistic to be included has been spoils.

Brisbane defender Harris Andrews has been the king of the stat that is racked up primarily by key defenders.

Over the last four seasons, Andrews has averaged the most spoils with 8.9 per game. Liam Jones (8.4), Dougal Howard (8.2), Daniel Talia (7.4) and Tom Barass (7.3) have gotten their fist to the Sherrin the most times per game since 2017.

Calvin is the commissioner of The Traders’ Draft league, the Bacon Cup, and is keen to award five points for every spoil. The boys quiz Andrews on how many points he thinks should be awarded to bring the traditionally Fantasy relevant talls into the game.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - The AFL Record is available now from newsagents, Coles, Coles Express, Woolworths and 7-Eleven for $9.95.

4:05 - Connor Rozee lit it up at the Port internal trial.

7:00 - Another episode and another Zac Williams reference after he was left dazed in Carlton's intra club match.

11:30 - Lachie Whitfield is likely to be a month away from training.

16:15 - Nat Fyfe on track for DPP.

21:30 - Roy discusses his Rollin' 22.

23:45 - Throw a blanket over the midfield rankings for the top eight.

25:50 - Where is Reilly O'Brien going in draft?

28:00 - The forwards drop away from Roy's top six.

31:40 - Can Cam Guthrie back it up from last year? Warnie took Coronaball scores with a grain of salt.

34:30 - The boys discuss draft customisation and what they are looking at doing for the Bacon Cup.

38:30 - Harris Andrews accepts Warnie's call to discuss how many points a spoil should be worth.

43:00 - How sporadic is the spoil numbers from week-to-week?

45:15 - Who won the Lions' Draft league last year?

49:25 - Roy wants more info on Joe Daniher.

51:45 - Alex Witherden was stoked with where he took Lachie Neale last year.

55:05 - Should Brodie Grundy improve his numbers this year without external factors such as his university commitments?

57:45 - Could you play Rory Laird as a MID due to his DPP?

59:40 - Is a vanilla team a good way to go?

