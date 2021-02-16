ADELAIDE defender Tom Doedee's wretched injury luck has continued, with his round one plans now in jeopardy after the important youngster sustained a groin injury at training on Monday.

Doedee, who has played just 10 games over the last two years, had been slowly easing his way back into main training after missing the back-end of last season with a serious hamstring injury.

That followed a season-ending knee injury sustained in round one of 2019, which kept him out of action for well over 12 months before his eventual return following last year's COVID-19 enforced break.

FROM AA DEFENDER TO RAW MID Why Rory will stay in the guts

However, Doedee – who had been hopeful of taking part in Adelaide's AAMI Community Series fixture against Fremantle on March 6 – has been plagued by a groin complaint over the last fortnight that was re-aggravated at training on Monday.

"After appearing close to re-joining the main group, Tom has irritated the right groin which had been holding him back for the past fortnight," the club's footy boss Adam Kelly said on Tuesday.

"He will be assessed during the week, after which we will have a clearer picture regarding his return to play date."

Doedee will be one of four Adelaide players to sit out an intraclub match at West Lakes on Saturday, with fellow experienced defender Daniel Talia also set to be absent as he continues to recover from post-season knee surgery.

First-year player Brayden Cook, drafted to the club with pick No.25 last December, is yet to join contact training as he recovers from a shoulder injury, while fellow new recruit Mitch Hinge (pictured below) has also been sidelined after dislocating his shoulder on Monday.

Mitch Hinge in action during a Crows pre-season session in 2021. Picture: AFC Media

However, a timeframe on Hinge's return is not yet known as the defender aims for his first appearance in his new colours having arrived from Brisbane - following three games - during last year's Trade Period.

"Pleasingly, scans have confirmed minor damage only, meaning surgery will not be required," Kelly said.

"He will be rehabilitated and managed conservatively back to full training. Over the coming week, we will be able to make a better assessment regarding expected return to play timelines.

"Thankfully, Mitch has completed a very strong pre-season and has a good foundation for the year ahead."