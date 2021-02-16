THERE is no better feeling than nailing a player who has low ownership at the start of the year and then watching the rest of your league burn trades in a scramble to get them in.

Here is a list of worthy selections who are currently owned by less than five per cent of the competition.

Tom Rockliff (MID, $873,000)

It's no surprise the Pig finished the season as the form player of the competition, winning coaches’ flags, hats and cars with an average of 145 in his last three games. He finished second in tackles for the year and just keeps getting it done. Despite this, he is owned by just three per cent of the competition. Now that's a POD who can pack a punch.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $801,000)

Although there is some concern about how much midfield time there is to share at the star studded Dogs, there should be plenty for the skipper who is also capable of resting forward and kicking a snag which should be handy with the decrease in interchange rotations. He averaged a massive 129 in the last seven games and is owned by just three per cent.

Jack Crisp (DEF, $726,000)

We might as well continue the trend of identifying players that finished the year like a steam train. After a frustrating, underwhelming season, Crisp flicked a switch the last five rounds to be the No.1 defender in the game averaging 129 in that time. Three percent ownership isn’t a fair reflection of a player who is arguably under-priced and facing even greater responsibility this year.

Stephen Coniglio (MID, $744,000)

After reaching elite heights in 2018 with an average of 110, injury and form resulted in a drop in scoring from the skipper with averages of 104 and 97 the last two years. He is a star and will be highly driven to return to his best, a feat only three per cent of coaches are backing him to do.

Zak Butters (FWD/MID, $595,000)

With all the talk about Connor Rozee it was Butters that had the more impressive progression in his second season, taking his average from 57 to 78. Following Port’s off-season, it is feasible to predict a greater role in the midfield for the third-year gun who is ticking all the boxes required to identify a third-year breakout towards elite status. He has three per cent ownership.

Callum Mills (DEF, $705,000)

The Swans young gun has more than done his time down back before moving into his preferred midfield position. From all reports he is set to make the move permanently after impressive stinks there last season and he is every chance to be in the mix as a top six defender in the more Fantasy friendly role. He is currently in three per cent of teams.

Josh Daicos (MID, $664,000)

The young Pie is an exciting, unique prospect given his breakout season last year and the off-season moves at the Pies which have created even more opportunity for him to flourish. He finished his fourth year in the system with a five-round average of 93 and he is more than capable of boosting that towards triple figures this season.

Lachie Hunter (MID, $882,000)

The star Dog is one of the few midfielders you don’t need to worry about following the inclusion of Adam Treloar because he doesn’t need to be at the centre bounces to score. Despite an interrupted season last year where many players would have struggled to perform, he dominated his nine games on the wing, finishing with an average of 116. He comes at a cost but if you love chasing a one per cent unique, he is one that can win you games off his own back.

Scott Pendlebury (MID, $805,000)

It is an absolute crime that Pendles in owned by just one per cent of the competition. Not only has he proven year after year that he is in the truly elite category, he is every chance to spike in average given the situation at the Pies and the Fantasy friendly role that have been flagged for him. He has averaged over 100 for 11 years on the trot and he is not slowing down. Show some respect to the future Fantasy Hall of Famer.

James Worpel (MID, $737,000)

Before injury struck in round 16, the Worpedo was on fire in the back end of the season, carrying a five-game average of 114 into that game. He is coming off back to back years averaging 97 in his second and third year respectively and he is built for Fantasy. At one per cent ownership, he could be a great unique selection that pays dividends.

