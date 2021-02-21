Sunday, February 21

Brisbane 5.3 (33) lost to Adelaide 6.9 (45)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Phillips takes charge early with a scorching soccer Adelaide superstar Erin Phillips winds back the clock with this opportunistic soccer goal



Western Bulldogs 6.1 (37) def. Melbourne 2.12 (24)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fitzgerald's fancy finish a delightful sight Jess Fitzgerald produces a truly awesome goal to give the Dogs an unlikely lead heading into half-time

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Blacktown International Sportspark, 5.10pm AEDT

GWS should have some confidence under its belt after a mature performance against Gold Coast in the wet. Bec Beeson's form in the midfield is building nicely alongside star Alyce Parker, while the backline looked steadier, given it was Lou Stephenson's second match, after missing much of January due to work commitments.

West Coast produced one outstanding quarter of footy against Brisbane, catching their more experienced opponents on the hop, but inaccuracy killed them, kicking 1.5. If the Eagles can keep up that pressure for longer, they'll be much better placed.

Tip: Who knows what weather conditions Sydney will throw up this week, but back-to-back trips across the country could affect West Coast. Giants by 14 points.

Friday, February 19

St Kilda 7.9 (51) def. Geelong 3.4 (22)

Saturday, February 20

Carlton 8.3 (51) def. Richmond 7.4 (46)

Fremantle 7.13 (55) def. Gold Coast 1.0 (6)

North Melbourne 0.8 (8) lost to Collingwood 4.4 (28)

