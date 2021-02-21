Sunday, February 21
Brisbane 5.3 (33) lost to Adelaide 6.9 (45)
Western Bulldogs 6.1 (37) def. Melbourne 2.12 (24)
Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Blacktown International Sportspark, 5.10pm AEDT
- GWS should have some confidence under its belt after a mature performance against Gold Coast in the wet. Bec Beeson's form in the midfield is building nicely alongside star Alyce Parker, while the backline looked steadier, given it was Lou Stephenson's second match, after missing much of January due to work commitments.
- West Coast produced one outstanding quarter of footy against Brisbane, catching their more experienced opponents on the hop, but inaccuracy killed them, kicking 1.5. If the Eagles can keep up that pressure for longer, they'll be much better placed.
- Tip: Who knows what weather conditions Sydney will throw up this week, but back-to-back trips across the country could affect West Coast. Giants by 14 points.
Friday, February 19
St Kilda 7.9 (51) def. Geelong 3.4 (22)
Saturday, February 20
Carlton 8.3 (51) def. Richmond 7.4 (46)
Fremantle 7.13 (55) def. Gold Coast 1.0 (6)
North Melbourne 0.8 (8) lost to Collingwood 4.4 (28)
