The Traders are back with another podcast. Picture: AFL Photos

MANY pundits believe cash cows are the most important members of an AFL Fantasy Classic team but this year could be challenging picking an appropriate number of the money makers.

A combination of lack of football for the draftees in the COVID-interrupted 2020 season as well as a limited number of spots up for grabs in their respective 22s could mean fewer round one debutants than previous seasons.

GET THE FANTASY APP Download from the Apple Store or Google Play now

Callum Twomey follows the draftees closer than anyone and he shares his insights on this week’s episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders.

Finlay Macrae (MID/FWD, $234,000) is a chance to make his debut in round one as he is knocking on the door of Collingwood’s best 22 with a spot on the wing up for grabs. Port Adelaide may turn to Lachie Jones (DEF, $240,000) in their backline and Twomey thinks he will be playing significant senior football even if he doesn’t rack up huge scores.

Tune in to hear some $170k locks such as Harrison Jones (FWD, $170,000) who should be lining up for the Bombers in round one.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - The Traders started their keeper league on the weekend.

5:40 - How not to annoying your mates if you're doing a slow draft.

9:30 - Rowan Marshall's injury isn't tracking too bad and potentially play in round two.

13:00 - Hear about how Jackson Hately went in the Crows' intra-club match on the weekend.

16:00 - Dyson Heppell is set for the half-back role at the Bombers and is one to watch in their scratch match against Carlton this week.

19:30 - News that Zac Williams may play a 50/50 MID/FWD split with Jack Martin has Calvin sounding the alarm.

24:00 - Callum Twomey on Lachie Jones' chances for the Power.

26:00 - Mature aged recruit Tom Highmore is a roughie for the Saints down back.

29:40 - James Rowe is pushing for a small forward spot for Adelaide.

32:00 - Does Riley Collier-Dawkins get a game ahead of Thomson Dow and Jack Ross?

35:40 - Lock Harry Jones on your FWD bench.

39:00 - Max Gawn is the simple replacement for the injured Brayden Preuss.

42:10 - Calvin considers some cheaper ruck options such as Jarrod Witts.

45:20 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

50:00 - Who averages more out of Caleb Serong and Zac Williams?

54:50 - Who do you pick out of Dyson Heppell, Jackson Hately and Jye Caldwell?

59:00 - Now that Bailey Smith is single, will his Fantasy numbers increase?

Get AFL Fantasy updates throughout the pre-season from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.