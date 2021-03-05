IN THE lead-up to the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season, AFL.com.au's reporter have sat down with the senior coaches for an in-depth look at each club's prospects.

From Nathan Buckley's reflections on a tumultuous off-season at Collingwood, to David Noble's first impressions of life at Arden St, and Chris Fagan's hunger for his Lions to go a step or two further, the League's senior coaches have generously opened up on all the big issues.

Tune in to your club's coach below to hear the full interview.

Crows coach Matthew Nicks talks with Nathan Schmook about:

- The lessons he and the playing group learned from the club's worst season

- Why an All-Australian defender is being moved to the midfield

- How first-round pick Chayce Jones has emerged as a 'different man'

- The progress of midfield recruits Jackson Hately and Mitch Hinge





Lions coach Chris Fagan talks with Michael Whiting about:

- What the club learned from its preliminary final exit against Geelong

- How Lachie Neale can get better following his Brownlow Medal season

- Getting the most out of Joe Daniher and how he'll be used

- The new pieces going into the Lions' midfield jigsaw puzzle

Blues coach David Teague talks with Riley Beveridge about:

- The club's focus on finals football after a frustrating 2020 season

- Why gun new recruit Zac Williams will make it as an inside midfielder at Ikon Park

- The contract situation of high-profile free agent and superstar skipper Patrick Cripps

- Charlie Curnow's long road to recovery after another painful knee setback

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley joins Cal Twomey to discuss:

- His reflections on Collingwood's Do Better report, and his regrets about a 2017 press conference

- The fallout from the Pies' tumultuous 2020 Trade Period, and how Adam Treloar and Tom Phillips responded

- Buckley's own contract, and why he would consider walking away at then end of the season

- What father-son prospect Nick Daicos could offer in 2022

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir talks with Nathan Schmook about:

- Why superstar Nat Fyfe's best position might be in attack

- How 'hub life' in 2020 helped Longmure educate his new team

- His on-field focus for 2021, and how defence remains a huge part of the plan

Cats coach Chris Scott talks with Mitch Cleary about:

- Why the Cats didn't review their 2020 Grand Final defeat

- The Cats' off-season and his take on the age demographic of the club's list

- How he plans to unleash the Jeremy Cameron/Tom Hawkins combination

- Why it was important to send Patrick Dangerfield away to get his body right this summer

Suns coach Stuart Dew talks with Michael Whiting about:

- Coaching to the strengths of his young list

- The development of Rowell, Anderson and Rankine

- The relationship that took Rhyce Shaw to the Suns

- How far the Suns can go in 2021

Giants coach Leon Cameron talks with Michael Whiting about:

- Learning from a difficult 2020

- The arrival of Jesse Hogan

- How they need to play quicker and find their "DNA" again

- Will they be more like the 2019 or 2020 team?

Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson talks with Mitch Cleary about:

- Why the Hawks are educating the football public on where they sit in 2021

- Prospects of draftees Denver Grainger-Barras, Connor Downie and Tyler Brockman

- When he plans to chat about his Hawthorn future beyond his current contract to 2022

- The costly Super Bowl promise he made to Luke Hodge and the rest of the Hawks' 2014 leaders

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin chats with Riley Beveridge about:

- The emotional backyard conversation he had with a luckless, injured Demon

- His confidence that the Melbourne's thrilling 2018 finals run wasn't an aberration

- Why Ben Brown can improve on his 60-goal seasons at North Melbourne

- His plans for Tom McDonald after the forward's form struggles over the past two years

North Melbourne coach David Noble is joined by Cal Twomey to discuss:

- Why he took on the task of rebuilding the Roos

- North's forward line hopes without Ben Brown

- The new Roos faces supporters can expect to see this season

- North Melbourne's expectations for recruit Jaidyn Stephenson

No podcast was recorded from Power coach Ken Hinkley's discussion with Nathan Schmook, but they discussed:

- Why Hinkley believes Port is ready to claim its second AFL premiership

- The seven-game forward with 'unlimited ability'

- Ollie Wines' huge pre-season and his potential impact on Port's 2021 campaign

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick chats with Cal Twomey about:

- How Richmond is staying hungry for a third-straight flag

- Why Dustin Martin is ready to get even better

- The young Tiger cubs ready to break into the senior frame this season

- How Hardwick turned to an unlikely source of motivation ahead of 2021

Saints coach Brett Ratten talks with Mitch Cleary about:

- The club's injury toll in the past fortnight and the contenders for Ben Paton's spot in defence

- Bradley Hill's pre-season form and why he's set to return to his best

- The further steps Max King has taken this summer

- Why the Saints are upskilling a host of players to be used in different roles

Swans coach John Longmire talks with Riley Beveridge about:

- The long road back to September after two seasons without finals football

- The Callum Mills conundrum and why the youngster is set to make the midfield move

- Whether superstar Lance Franklin can finally return to his best after another injury setback

- Why the hype surrounding pick No.4 Logan McDonald is real as the key forward looks to make his mark

Eagles coach Adam Simpson talks with Nathan Schmook about:

- Whether 2021 is the last hurrah for some of the club's greatest players

- The need to invest in the draft at some point after years of contending

- Why Nic Naitanui won't be playing any more minutes despite 2021's return to longer quarters

