Sunday, February 28

Adelaide 8.13 (61) def. St Kilda 1.2 (8)

Collingwood v Melbourne at Victoria Park, 3.10pm AEDT

Can the Pies make it a club-record five straight wins? We've rarely seen Collingwood in this type of form, and its built on the back of a strong well-rounded performance. The backline – led by Stacey Livingstone and Ruby Schleicher – is so effective it's hard to believe All-Australian Ash Brazill (ACL) is still to return.

From the sublime to the ridiculous. Melbourne piled on six goals in a quarter against North Melbourne but couldn't find the middle of the goals to save themselves against the Dogs, kicking 2.12. The importance of the speed and class of Kate Hore (who missed with illness) and Sinead Goldrick (concussion) cannot be undersold.

Tip: Melbourne could slip eight points adrift of the top two should it lose this game. Collingwood's midfield trio of Brianna Davey, Jaimee Lambert and Britt Bonnici have hit another level, and draw this in the Pies' favour. 11 points.

West Coast v Gold Coast at Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

The Eagles will be happy to be home after consecutive cross-country games in Brisbane and Sydney. Like the Tigers, the Eagles are improving week by week, with the form of Grace Kelly, Bella Lewis and Mikayla Bowen particularly promising. The team just needs to stick with its pressure and run for longer, and that first win will come.

The Suns have stayed in Perth this week after playing Fremantle, and some bonding time may have been just what the doctor ordered. David Lake didn't beat around the bush, calling out his side's "lazy" two-way running in the second half against Fremantle.

Tip: It's possibly the first time West Coast has gone into a match favourites, but the patches of form it's shown in the past few weeks have been encouraging, while the Suns can't find the scoreboard. Eagles by nine points.

Saturday, February 27

Western Bulldogs 7.5 (47) def. Greater Western Sydney 3.4 (22)

Fremantle 1.8 (14) lost to Brisbane 3.7 (25)

North Melbourne 9.5 (59) def. Carlton 6.1 (37)

Friday, February 26

Geelong 2.1 (13) lost to Richmond 9.6 (60)

