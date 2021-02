ADELAIDE midfielder Wayne Milera has suffered a serious knee injury in the Crows' trial match against Port Adelaide on Saturday.

While scans are still required, Adelaide is fearing the 23-year-old has suffered a suspected ruptured patella tendon, which could rule him out for the season.

Milera has had a rough trot with injury, suffering a stress fracture in his foot in round two last year, eventually ruling him out for the season.

More to come