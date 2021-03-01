The AFL Exchange crew: Callum Twomey, Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL EXCHANGE is back for 2021.

And back in a big way, with the first show for this season being broadcast direct from the MCG in a special episode welcoming back the return of games to the venue.

Join hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary as the guys discuss all of the latest footy news in the AFL's most entertaining podcast.

The team dissect last week's practice matches, their exclusive chats with senior coaches and the latest news on contracts and final list spots, and also find the lighter side of the game in the lead up to the AAMI Community Series.

The weekly podcast will be available every Monday throughout the season. Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news – and some of the not so big.

In this episode ...

2:00 – The guys give their highlights of the off-season.

6:30 – Which trends did we pick up in the practice games?

12:45 – Rookies, veterans and stars ready to emerge… we name the players set to spike in 2021.

17:25 – Which ex-footballer would you like to see on Married at First Sight?

21:20 – The debut of new segment 'Death, taxes and…'

25:00 – How the AFL's senior coaches are going to take on their roles this season.

33:45 – A Blues star, some Richmond guns, a Suns youngster and a Bombers free agent – the out-of-contract players we'll be discussing this year.

40:00 – Another new segment, 'I'm Keeping An Eye On', starts on the show.

44:50 – Who is leading the way for the remaining club list spots around the AFL? The latest sign-on news.

48:30 – The guys discuss their favourite footy LinkedIn moments.