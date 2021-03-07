Sunday, March 7

Carlton 10.4 (68) def. Geelong 4.7 (31)

BLUES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Carlton v Geelong The Blues and Cats clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Collingwood 7.9 (51) def. Western Bulldogs 2.3 (15)

MAGPIES v Bulldogs Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Collingwood v Western Bulldogs The Magpies and Bulldogs clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 1.40pm AWST

West Coast will be hoping to continue its winning momentum into this week, but it could be a tough ask in the return fixture against Fremantle. Just over a third of the list are on this week's injury list, with seven players facing fitness tests in order to play.

We may well look back to the round five result as "the loss Fremantle had to have", should the Dockers rebound in style and storm their way to a flag. They just shaded the Lions in the midfield, but goalkicking accuracy (1.8) was a big issue last week.

Tip: If there was a week not to get Fremantle, it was after losing its first game since the 2019 preliminary final. The first part of the RAC Derby could be a very one-sided affair. Dockers by 35 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Eagles v Dockers

Watch it LIVE: Eagles v Dockers. Picture: AFL Media

Friday, March 5

Richmond 5.2 (32) def. by North Melbourne 10.7 (67)

TIGERS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Richmond v North Melbourne The Tigers and Kangaroos clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Saturday, March 6

Greater Western Sydney 2.5 (17) def. by Brisbane 7.13 (55)

GIANTS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: GWS v Brisbane The Giants and Lions clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Adelaide 13.7 (85) def. Gold Coast 2.3 (15)

CROWS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Adelaide v Gold Coast The Crows and Suns clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Melbourne 9.12 (66) def. St Kilda 3.4 (22)

DEMONS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Melbourne v St Kilda The Demons and Saints clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

