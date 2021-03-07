Sunday, March 7
Carlton 10.4 (68) def. Geelong 4.7 (31)
Collingwood 7.9 (51) def. Western Bulldogs 2.3 (15)
West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 1.40pm AWST
West Coast will be hoping to continue its winning momentum into this week, but it could be a tough ask in the return fixture against Fremantle. Just over a third of the list are on this week's injury list, with seven players facing fitness tests in order to play.
We may well look back to the round five result as "the loss Fremantle had to have", should the Dockers rebound in style and storm their way to a flag. They just shaded the Lions in the midfield, but goalkicking accuracy (1.8) was a big issue last week.
Tip: If there was a week not to get Fremantle, it was after losing its first game since the 2019 preliminary final. The first part of the RAC Derby could be a very one-sided affair. Dockers by 35 points.
Friday, March 5
Richmond 5.2 (32) def. by North Melbourne 10.7 (67)
Saturday, March 6
Greater Western Sydney 2.5 (17) def. by Brisbane 7.13 (55)
Adelaide 13.7 (85) def. Gold Coast 2.3 (15)
Melbourne 9.12 (66) def. St Kilda 3.4 (22)
