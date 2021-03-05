Lachlan Bramble in action for Williamstown in the VFL in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has signed Lachlan Bramble to a one-year rookie contract as part of the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP).

The 22-year-old midfielder joins Hawthorn from the Box Hill Hawks.

Head of Football Rob McCartney said Bramble had impressed in the club's recent trial matches. "We're excited to bring Lachlan into the fold at Hawthorn [and] we see plenty of upside," said McCartney.

Meanwhile, the Bombers have signed 18yo Kaine Baldwin to its Rookie A list.

South Australia coach Julian Farkas and Kaine Baldwin after their victory over Vic Metro during the NAB AFL U16 Championships in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Baldwin arrives at Essendon on a one-year deal, joining former Eagle Alec Waterman as the club's signings under the SSP rules.



Hailing from Glenelg, Baldwin played an integral role for South Australia in the 2018 under-16 national championships, earning a reserves berth ahead of the 2019 season before rupturing his ACL.

The 194cm goalkicker made a full recovery ahead of the 2020 season before the same knee buckled in a trial game and again sidelined him. But in an impressive story of resilience, he again made a full recovery to earn a contract with the Bombers.

The Hawks have one more list spot available after the retirement of Tom Scully.