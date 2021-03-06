Josh Jenkins runs with the ball during Geelong's AAMI Community Series match with Essendon. Picture: Getty Images

FORGOTTEN tall Josh Jenkins is in the frame to face former side Adelaide in round one with Geelong planning to play two ruck options alongside their new Coleman Medal combination.

Jenkins joined beanpole Sam De Koning in the ruck in the Cats' AAMI Community Series win on Saturday night with Rhys Stanley (concussion) and Esava Ratugolea (leg knock) sidelined.

CATS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

While Stanley will be ready to face the Crows on March 20 and assume the No.1 ruck mantle, Ratugolea's absence from both of the Cats' pre-season hitouts will put his chances in doubt.

Assistant coach Matthew Knights all but confirmed the Cats would play a third tall alongside spearheads Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron with quarters returning to full-length in 2021.

It leaves Jenkins firmly in the mix to add to his solitary game in Cats colours that came in his first season at the club last year.

"With Josh and Esava they can certainly play that forward/second ruckman," Knights said following the Cats' seven-point win over the Bombers.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AAMI match highlights: Cats v Bombers Geelong and Essendon clash in the AAMI Community Series

"Traditionally Josh has done it for a long period of his career in Adelaide and done some pinch-hitting in the ruck.

"And Esava in the pre-season has done a lot more ruck work in training and shown significant improvement as a ruckman.

"(It's) not guaranteed but with the longer game time and extra stoppages that might be there … it probably makes a bit of sense to go with that extra player that plays in the ruck."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after AAMI Community series match against Essendon

Knights praised the performance of Tom Atkins in his move to defence but stopped short of guaranteeing Jordan Clark a berth on the wing.

Clark collected an equal team-high 29 disposals but will need to contend with Isaac Smith and Sam Menegola for a spot.

Zach Tuohy was used mostly at half-forward, however midfielder Mitch Duncan missed and is facing an uphill battle to overcome a calf strain.

Bombers coach Ben Rutten said his side would take confidence out of its trip down the highway with new faces Peter Wright, Jye Caldwell and Nick Hind all contributing.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after AAMI Community series match against Geelong

The first-year coach was also pleased with Cale Hooker's four-goal return after a last-minute switch this pre-season.

"He's been training mostly with our defenders, (but) in the last couple of weeks with Michael Hurley (out) he's been training a bit with the forwards," Rutten said of Hooker.

"Jake Stringer's not available just yet, Patty Ambrose is out as well, and we were just a bit thin for talls in our forward line.

"He's played there (before), he's kicked 40-odd goals in a season before so it's not completely foreign to him. I was pleased with how he competed tonight."

Stringer looks unlikely for round one as he nurses an ongoing Achilles complaint.