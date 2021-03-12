DRAFT is fast becoming one the biggest platforms in AFL Fantasy and in 2021 you can customise your settings to suit your needs.

My work colleagues are passionate football fans and Fantasy players. They have been playing Fantasy football for many years but believe the game is structured in a way that it doesn’t always reward the 'better players' as much as it should. This has changed and now it’s up to you.

With 22 scoring features, league commissioners now have the power to choose which statistical categories they want for their league and the amount of points allocated to each.

Once you have made the adjustments that suit your league, the new scoring format is automatically applied to each player so you can see what they would have averaged in 2020 if the new scoring system was in place. This gives you a clear picture of what scores you might expect from these players in 2021.

As my colleagues and I get set to battle for the Nielson Cup, our league settings were made. Traditional Fantasy scoring was applied, but with value of kicks and handballs were reduced by one point each, as we added the following categories in an effort to reward the 'better players.'

Goal Assists +3

Effective Disposals +1

Clearances +1

Spoils +2

Contested Possessions +2

Contested Marks +1

Clangers -3

Top 10 averaging players after the above changes have been applied

Player Position New Average ADP Max Gawn RUC 141.4 1 Lachie Neale MID 135.1 3 Jack Steele MID 130.4 8 Clayton Oliver MID 129.2 6 Brodie Grundy RUC 128.6 2 Jack Macrae MID 122.8 7 Taylor Adams MID 122.5 10 Todd Goldstein RUC 120.8 29 Jarryd Lyons MID 120.2 34 Christian Petracca MID 120.1 23

Some players greatly benefited under the new scoring system such as the Melbourne duo of Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca who ranked No.2 and No.3 respectively in contested possessions last year. Lachie Neale was one of the most effective players last year with his disposals, averaging 20 a game and subsequently receives a boost to his previous average of 122.

However, our league settings are set to reward players and their skills but to also penalise those for their errors.

Jaeger O’Meara ranked No.2 for clangers last year. While most player averages have increased, O’Meara’s remains the same due to the 4.33 clangers he averaged in 2020.

With the opening bounce for round one just days away, many Fantasy coaches are preparing for their Draft Day this week. This day is a highlight of the Fantasy pre-season as coaches get set to take on their group of mates for the ultimate bragging rights.

Eager coaches and their leagues have already drafted their teams. This allows us the see where other coaches are currently selecting players by looking at their Average Draft Position (ADP).

From the Top-20 drafted players so far, we can see that only three defenders, three rucks and two forwards make the list.

This can assist you with your strategy on Draft Day making sure that you are not picking someone too early but grabbing those players who slip through the cracks.

Top 20 players as sorted by their APD