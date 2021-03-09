Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

OUT OF all the tough decisions that were made last November, which ones will keep list managers awake at night in 2021?

A host of players who were moved on from clubs during last year's Trade Period and they'll be out to make their old clubs pay this season.

On this week's AFL Exchange, the team look at the list calls that might come back to hurt clubs after a number of standout performances in the AAMI Community Series.

>> AFL Exchange will be available as a LIVE video and audio stream from Monday, March 15, between 6 and 7pm AEDT on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App – check our social channels for details closer to the date on exact timings

Join hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary as they dissect the weekend of pre-season matches and some of the positional battles within clubs for round one.

Plus, the team deliver an exciting announcement on the future of the show.

Subscribe now to the entertaining weekly podcast, which is available below and on all podcast platforms.

In this episode …

2.10 – Snap assessments from the AAMI Community Series

7.05 – What are some of the positional battles for spots in round one?

11.40 – What are some list management calls clubs might come to regret in 2021?

14.00 – Death, taxes and …

18.50 – Who is the best kick inside 50 in the competition?

20.40 – Favourite pre-season rules in history

26.25 – Which player showed you a different side of them over summer?

31.15 – What are you keeping an eye on?

35.10 – Favourite player races at grounds around the competition

37.40 – What's the pass mark for Collingwood in 2021?

>> If you miss the LIVE stream, you can tune in via SEN in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide from 10pm on Monday nights or catch it on our usual podcast channels and AFL On Demand on Tuesday