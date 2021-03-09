The AFL advises the Match Review of Monday matches of the 2021 AAMI Community Series has been completed. One charge was laid.
Charge Laid:
Dayne Zorko, Brisbane, has been charged with Striking Noah Anderson, Gold Coast SUNS, during the second quarter of the AAMI Community Series match between the Gold Coast SUNS and the Brisbane Lions, played at Metricon Stadium on Monday March 8.
