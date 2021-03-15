Monday, March 15

West Coast 8.5 (53) def. Geelong 2.2 (14)

EAGLES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

04:47 Mins
Highlights: West Coast v Geelong

The Eagles and Cats clash in round seven

Sunday, March 14

Carlton 6.5 (41) def. by Fremantle 6.9 (45)

BLUES v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

05:05 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Carlton v Fremantle

The Blues and Dockers clash in round seven of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Brisbane 4.11 (35) def. Collingwood 4.8 (32)

LIONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

03:24 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood

The Lions and Magpies clash in round seven of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Saturday, March 13

St Kilda 3.7 (25) def. by Greater Western Sydney 7.3 (45)

SAINTS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

04:46 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

The Saints and Giants clash in round seven of the NAB AFL Women's competition

North Melbourne 5.7 (37) def. Western Bulldogs 3.8 (26)

KANGAROOS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

05:14 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

The Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in round seven of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Melbourne 6.7 (43) def. Adelaide 2.3 (15)

DEMONS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

03:54 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Melbourne v Adelaide

The Demons and Crows clash in round seven of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Friday, March 12

Gold Coast 4.2 (26) def. by Richmond 6.5 (41)

SUNS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

03:57 Mins
AFL Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Richmond

The Suns and Tigers clash in round seven of the NAB AFL Women's competition

