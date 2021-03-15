Monday, March 15
West Coast 8.5 (53) def. Geelong 2.2 (14)
Sunday, March 14
Carlton 6.5 (41) def. by Fremantle 6.9 (45)
Brisbane 4.11 (35) def. Collingwood 4.8 (32)
Saturday, March 13
St Kilda 3.7 (25) def. by Greater Western Sydney 7.3 (45)
North Melbourne 5.7 (37) def. Western Bulldogs 3.8 (26)
Melbourne 6.7 (43) def. Adelaide 2.3 (15)
Friday, March 12
Gold Coast 4.2 (26) def. by Richmond 6.5 (41)
