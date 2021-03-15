Monday, March 15

West Coast v Geelong at Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

This game has been pushed back to Monday due to WA border restrictions and will be played in the afternoon to allow the Cats to return home that night.

West Coast were blown off the park against Fremantle and will be much happier facing a team around its own level of development. The club's first draftee last year, Bella Lewis, is growing in confidence by the week, recording a career-high 17 disposals against an experienced Dockers midfield.

It's been a nightmare year for Geelong, but at least the Cats recorded what was comfortably their highest score for the season last week (31 points). Concerningly for a side who is yet to win a game, the Cats average the fourth-fewest tackles in the competition.

Tip: This should be a closely fought affair. The Eagles have the home ground advantage, but the Cats are building. Geelong by four points.

WATCH IT LIVE Eagles v Cats

Sunday, March 14

Carlton 6.5 (41) def. by Fremantle 6.9 (45)

BLUES v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Brisbane 4.11 (35) def. Collingwood 4.8 (32)

LIONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Saturday, March 13

St Kilda 3.7 (25) def. by Greater Western Sydney 7.3 (45)

SAINTS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

North Melbourne 5.7 (37) def. Western Bulldogs 3.8 (26)

KANGAROOS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Melbourne 6.7 (43) def. Adelaide 2.3 (15)

DEMONS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Friday, March 12

Gold Coast 4.2 (26) def. by Richmond 6.5 (41)

SUNS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

