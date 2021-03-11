Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

AFTER just one official pre-season fixture, a number of spots are up for grabs at each club.

But who are the players in head-to-head battles fighting for one position ahead of round one selection?

On this week's AFL Exchange, the team look at the line-ball calls coaches are facing to start the season.

Join hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary as they dissect the weekend of pre-season matches and look at some of the calls list managers may live to regret.

In this episode…

2.10 – Snap assessments from the AAMI Community Series

7.05 – What are some of the positional battles for spots in round one?

11.40 – What are some list management calls clubs might come to regret in 2021?

14.00 – Death, taxes and …

18.50 – Who is the best kick inside 50 in the competition?

20.40 – Favourite pre-season rules in history

26.25 – Which player showed you a different side of them over summer?

31.15 – What are you keeping an eye on?

35.10 – Favourite player races at grounds around the competition

37.40 – What's the pass mark for Collingwood in 2021?

