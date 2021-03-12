Tony Armstrong will be joined by Megan Waters to host Yokayi Footy in 2021. Picture: Supplied

THE AFL in partnership with National Indigenous Television (NITV) is excited to announce the return of Yokayi Footy ahead of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season.

Premiering on Wednesday, March 17 at 8pm, the show returns for its second year with a new-look team with AFL enthusiast and health performance coach Megan Waters joining one of the game's newly established media personalities, Tony Armstrong, as co-host.

Returning to the line-up is former triple premiership Brisbane Lions and Australian Indigenous Team of the Century player Darryl White, while former Richmond and Collingwood player Andrew Krakouer will join the program as a regular panellist.

I have been given a wonderful opportunity to use my voice to help educate others, while celebrating our incredible culture - Megan Waters

In addition, former AFL champion and Yokayi Footy favourites Gilbert McAdam and Bianca Hunt will also return to the show as field reporters covering the latest feature stories from around Australia.

Armstrong said he is thrilled to be returning to co-host Yokayi Footy in its second season and is proud to be a part of a show that provides a platform that celebrates Aboriginal and / or Torres Strait Islander culture and elevates the voices of Indigenous men and women within the football industry, to the wider community.

"I'm pumped to bring Yokayi Footy to everyone again this year, it's incredibly important that we continue to amplify Black voices and provide a platform to share their stories. We might even have some fun while we're doing it," he said.

New host Waters said landing the role was a dream come true.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining Yokayi Footy. My family is proud Warumungu/Walman Yawuru, I was born and grew up in Larrakia country in Darwin and feel honoured to bring another Indigenous voice to the show," she said.

"My love of the game started having spent weekends as a child at Nightcliff football oval in Darwin kicking the footy and cheering on the local team. My dad took me to my first AFL match at TIO Stadium and it was there that I became a passionate Bombers fan.

"I have been given a wonderful opportunity to use my voice to help educate others, while celebrating our incredible culture. I'm excited to be working alongside Tony and also with some of the greats of the game. I love how passionate fans are about their team and I'm looking forward to helping tell and share the stories of our Indigenous and non-Indigenous players."

Yokayi Footy will continue to cover everything Australians love about AFL through bold conversation, entertainment, and a youthful lens. In 2021, audiences can look forward to more hard-hitting monologues, community stories and guest spots with prominent Indigenous players.

Yokayi Footy hosts Tony Armstrong and Megan Waters. Picture: Supplied

The name Yokayi, a Noongar phrase meaning 'a shout of victory', highlights the importance of culture and community, both of which are core aspects of the program. Yokayi Footy will continue to film between its Melbourne studio and on country, with segments exploring participation around Australia and the untold stories from communities.

Sarah Wyse, AFL General Manager - Digital said, "We are proud to launch the second season of Yokayi Footy alongside NITV. The show is already developing a loyal following, having created a space for Indigenous and non-Indigenous players to talk about the things that are important to them on and off the footy field.

"It's important we continue to increase Aboriginal and / or Torres Strait Islander voices in the game, and the show has proven to be an excellent platform to help promote greater understanding of the Indigenous culture throughout the community."

NITV's Head of Sport, Mark Ella, said, "Welcoming Megan to our Yokayi Footy family is a great way to start the season, and we're so looking forward to introducing her to our audience. We're also thrilled to be working closely with the AFL once again, continuing the positive impact the two organisations can make together."

Yokayi Footy will be broadcast on AFL.com.au, the AFL Live app, NITV, SBS and SBS On Demand from Wednesday, March 17 at 8pm.

