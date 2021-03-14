Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

AFL EXCHANGE is getting bigger in 2021.

This season for the first time you will be to live stream footy's No.1 podcast.

Starting on Monday, March 15, ahead of round one, viewers will be able to watch and listen to the live stream of AFL Exchange on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The show, co-hosted by AFL.com.au journalists Callum Twomey, Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge, will begin at 6.10pm AEDT and run until 7pm.

Listeners and watchers will be able to contribute to the show throughout as AFL Exchange goes live.

The podcast will be available immediately after the show records on all podcast platforms, while you will be able to watch a replay of the program on AFL On Demand.

The show will also be broadcast via SEN in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide from 10pm local time on Monday nights.

AFL Exchange is an entertaining take on the football world, with all the latest footy news, updates and analysis from within the industry plus a look at the lighter side of the game's culture.

Follow the AFL's social channels or @AFLExchange on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest details.