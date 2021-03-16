Sign Up and Start Playing

Playing AFL Fantasy is a quick and simple way to enjoy more footy across your weekend. Not only will you enjoy every single game as you cheer on many players from many different teams, it will also put you in the running for some amazing prizes and, who knows, maybe you'll be driving away in a new Toyota Hilux 2.8L Turbo Diesel Double Cab Pickup 4x4 SR Automatic, including alloy wheels and navi + premium paint, valued at up to $60,000.

Rookie Structure

Playing rookies on your field is always a risk, but it has to be done. Although we don’t know which rookies will be named until teams are announced, having the right structure can help you when it comes to making the appropriate adjustments.

With very few rookies available in defence, this is a line where we have to limit how many we have.

The midfield is where we anticipate that we will have more options. Tom Powell (MID, $246,000) and Errol Gulden (MID, $208,000) were both impressive in their AAMI Community Series games and should feature in the opening round.

Due to injuries, rookie rucks are more popular than ever with some coaches opting to play one on the field. Paul Hunter (RUC, $170,000), Matthew Flynn ($RUC, $170,000) and Lloyd Meek ($170,000) are all set to take over their team’s No. 1 rucking role from the opening bounce.

Lloyd Meek looks set for the Dockers' ruck role in round one. Picture: AFL Photos

Up forward we have a two great Sydney options in Braeden Campbell (MID/FWD, $262,000) and Chad Warner (FWD, $196,000). Both players were impressive in their AAMI Community Series game where they respectively scored 57 and 70.

Pick Some Bargains

Around your rookies, you will need to find some players of value. Players who will perform well but not come at the cost of the expensive premiums.

Nick Hind (FWD, $409,000) scored an impressive 75 in just 60 per cent game time in his pre-season game and looks to be a great selection up forward.

'Horse' fuming after this belter from Hind A great goal to Nick Hind has Swans coach John Longmire furious

Coming off the half-back for Geelong, Jordan Clark (DEF/MID, $422,000) was dominant in his pre-season game that saw him collect 29 disposals and 10 marks on his way to a massive 135.

The most popular player in AFL Fantasy this year is Matthew Rowell (MID, $574,000) who is returning from injuring his shoulder last season. He appears in nearly half of all Fantasy teams with Hawthorn’s new recruit Tom Phillips (MID/FWD, $602,000) coming in as the second most-popular after his huge 141 in his pre-season game.

The Traders’ Team

This team has been created after many hours of research and it is yours for the taking. Use this “well-structured team” as a guide when creating your own.

Swap in your favourite players knowing that structure and cheaper players round them should get you off to a solid start in your league.

Remember, monitor teams as they are announced throughout the weekend with teams being announced on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday night for the games the next day.