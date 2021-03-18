IF there is a lot of doom and gloom about the Dees THEN ... Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the Crows are to avoid a second consecutive wooden spoon ...

THEN ...

they need an impactful season from Tom Doedee. Very important player on so many levels.

IF ...

in the 2020 finals series you defeated the eventual premier and lost to the other Grand Finalist before adding one of the comp's best forwards to the list ...

THEN ...

you're beautifully set up to be back in a Grand Final for the first time in 17 years.

IF ...

the Blues dare emerge from Thursday night's loss to Richmond thinking they were OK ...

THEN ...

they shouldn't. Realise it's a body of work of one game in a new season, but it was same-old-not-good-enough Carlton.

IF ...

Josh Daicos has shown plenty of potential in his four seasons on the Pies list ...

THEN ...

2021 may just be the year he explodes into the top grade. Will benefit from Treloar's exit, tipping him as an All-Australian smoky.

IF ...

the competition has been short of a cult figure in recent seasons ...

THEN ...

a cult figure will return this year in the form of Sam Draper. Love his work to this point.

IF ...

the Dockers were able to scrounge seven wins and a more than OK percentage from the COVID-19-ravaged first season under Justin Longmuir ...

THEN ...

they're actually nicely positioned for a tilt at the eight in 2021.

IF ...

the 2018 NAB AFL Draft may one day be regarded as the best ever ...

THEN ...

it's worth recalling that before injury - and possibly a questionable attitude - got in the way, Jordan Clark was shaping to be the equal of Rozee, Walsh, Smith, Butters, the Kings, Lukosius, Rankine, Duursma and co. Backing him in to return somewhere near that status this year.

IF ...

any aspiring AFL footballer needs a motivational boost ...

THEN ...

study the career of Sam Collins. Overlooked by all clubs, taken late in a subsequent draft, axed, a stint back in local footy, taken as a special assistance player for the 2019 season, and as of last year an AFL club best and fairest winner. One of the great footy stories.

IF ...

this team isn't able to revert to its 2016-17 spark, and that's a reference to mindset not talent ...

THEN ...

it can write off this year before it even starts. Yep, this is one very tough caper, but the Giants, since the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final, have given the impression they're carrying the weight of the world.

IF ...

the Hawks have on four occasions – last year, 2017, 2006 and 2005 – finished a season in a double-figure position since Clarko took over as coach ...

THEN ...

a form of miracle will be required for it not to occur again in 2021.

IF ...

there is a lot of outside doom and gloom about the Dees ...

THEN ...

it's justifiable, given the long-term unavailability of Brown and Weideman. But … provided they can mitigate the damage in their absence, I'm not writing them off.

IF ...

there is a lot of doom and gloom about the Roos ...

THEN ...

it's justifiable, given the actions of the chairman and his board in recent years. An ugly 2021 looms. Hope the new coach gets the proper support the past two haven't.

IF ...

every club attempted to play footy like this one ...

THEN ...

there would be no debates about game-style aesthetics. Hope it's rewarded with the ultimate prize.

IF ...

you look up mesmerising in the dictionary ...

THEN ...

there's a picture of Dusty. As impactful on the result in the first match of 2021 as he was in the last match of 2020. As impactful as any of the greats in any era in the history of the game.

IF ...

it was Dan Butler last season as the ex-Tiger who lit it up for the Saints ...

THEN ...

it will be Jack Higgins in 2021. Have always loved the way he's carried himself, on and off field.

IF ...

Logan McDonald doesn't become a household name at some stage of the next four years ...

THEN ...

I'll be very surprised.

Swans debutants Errol Gulden, Logan McDonald and Braeden Campbell ahead of round one, 2021. Picture: sydneyswans.com.au

IF ...

Elliott Yeo's injury woes continue ...

THEN ...

the Eagles won't be adding the 2021 premiership to their trophy cabinet.

IF ...

you've been under a rock for the past five months ...

THEN ...

you wouldn’t have caught up with Adam Treloar's disliking of the Pies. He was once as publicly passionate about a "love" and desire to stay with his first club, GWS, before choosing to walk out on it. Player movement can work both ways. And time for Treloar to move on and get a kick.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the new medical substitute rule requires doctors to provide a doctor's certificate as proof of a player's injury ...

THEN ...

what does that say about the trust in the club doctors? As is already obvious, this medical sub rule will be rorted. A straight concussion-substitute rule would've been the way to go.