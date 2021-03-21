Sunday, March 21
Richmond 5.12 (42) def. West Coast 5.4 (34)
Adelaide 12.6 (78) def. Western Bulldogs 3.4 (22)
Fremantle 4.8 (32) def. by Melbourne 5.7 (37)
Saturday, March 20
Geelong 1.3 (9) def. by Greater Western Sydney 2.4 (16)
Collingwood 8.11 (59) def. St Kilda 2.1 (13)
Brisbane 4.11 (35) def. North Melbourne 2.8 (20)
Friday, March 19
Gold Coast 4.3 (27) def. by Carlton 13.9 (87)
