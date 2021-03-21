Sunday, March 21

Richmond 5.12 (42) def. West Coast 5.4 (34)

TIGERS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

04:19 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Richmond v West Coast

The Tigers and Eagles clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Adelaide 12.6 (78) def. Western Bulldogs 3.4 (22)

CROWS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

04:07 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

The Crows and Bulldogs clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Fremantle 4.8 (32) def. by Melbourne 5.7 (37)

DOCKERS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Watch it LIVE: Dockers v Demons from 3.10pm AWST. Picture: AFL Digital

Saturday, March 20

Geelong 1.3 (9) def. by Greater Western Sydney 2.4 (16)

CATS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

03:46 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Geelong v GWS

The Cats and Giants clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Collingwood 8.11 (59) def. St Kilda 2.1 (13)

MAGPIES v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

04:05 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Collingwood v St Kilda

The Magpies and Saints clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Brisbane 4.11 (35) def. North Melbourne 2.8 (20)

LIONS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

05:10 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Brisbane v North Melbourne

The Lions and Kangaroos clash in Round 8 of the AFLW

Friday, March 19

Gold Coast 4.3 (27) def. by Carlton 13.9 (87)

SUNS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

04:47 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Carlton

The Suns and Blues clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

