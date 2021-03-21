Sunday, March 21

Richmond v West Coast at the Swinburne Centre, 12.40pm AEDT

Can Richmond record a consecutive win for the first time, and its third victory overall? The Tigers showed good maturity when challenged in the third quarter by the Suns, and Katie Brennan has tapped into a rare vein of form, starring up forward.

West Coast produced its best ever game of footy against a hapless Geelong, hassling on the inside and tearing the Cats apart on the outside. They've now shown they can pile on the goals, which will have given the team enormous confidence after a tough 18 months.

Tip: Both teams coming into this match after a win would have raised eyebrows at the start of the season, but they're in the best form we've seen from the fledgling sides. The Tigers may have too much midfield firepower, especially with Emma Swanson suspended. Richmond by 13 points.

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Norwood Oval, 3.40pm ADCT

Adelaide will be looking to rebound from a surprise and poor loss to Melbourne, beaten in the clearances and conceding a whopping 40 inside 50s. The Crows still lead the competition in contested possessions and are second for disposals.

After two straight losses to more experienced sides in Collingwood and North Melbourne, the Bulldogs desperately need a win to keep their finals hopes alive. Izzy Huntington is averaging 2.6 contested marks a game – the next best, Maddy Boyd, is on 1.6 – but faces a fierce battle against Sarah Allan.

Tip: Adelaide should be stung by its performance against Melbourne, and despite a healthy percentage, would prefer to wrap up a finals spot this week rather than next against Collingwood. Crows by 23 points.

Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, 3.10pm AWST

Fremantle should be riding high after its come-from-behind win over Carlton. Kiara Bowers is seemingly unstoppable in the midfield at the moment, rebounding from a quiet first quarter where she had just four disposals to finish with 28. She's now favourite for the AFLW best and fairest.

The equation is simple for Melbourne – its currently in the top six but is vulnerable to dropping out if the Dogs or Blues get on a roll. Pinching a win here would be ideal, but if the Dees are to lose, keeping it to a manageable margin will be key.

Tip: Fremantle rarely loses at Fremantle Oval, but Melbourne pulled one out of the box against Adelaide at Casey Fields last week. Saying that, the Dockers may have too many forward targets. Freo by 14 points.

Friday, March 19

Gold Coast 4.3 (27) def. by Carlton 13.9 (87)

SUNS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Brisbane v North Melbourne The Lions and Kangaroos clash in Round 8 of the AFLW

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Carlton The Suns and Blues clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Saturday, March 20

Geelong 1.3 (9) def. by Greater Western Sydney 2.4 (16)

CATS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Geelong v GWS The Cats and Giants clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Collingwood 8.11 (59) def. St Kilda 2.1 (13)

MAGPIES v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Collingwood v St Kilda The Magpies and Saints clash in Round 8 of the AFLW

Brisbane 4.11 (35) def. North Melbourne 2.8 (20)

LIONS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

