IT IS the ultimate grudge match.

Former Magpie Adam Treloar - who is now a Bulldog after a controversial Trade Period in which Collingwood decided to offload him - is up against his old mates in his first game for his new club.

An unhappy Treloar went public after the trade to air his feelings of dissatisfaction. Little did he know he would be facing his old club just a few months later in a blockbuster season-opener under the glare of the Friday night spotlight.

Meanwhile, AFL.com.au's gun newsbreaker Mitch Cleary reports that Callum Brown (Collingwood) and Rhylee West (Western Bulldogs) are likely to be the medicals subs tonight.

The father-son guns were the only named emergencies who did not take part in the VFL practice match between the clubs on Friday afternoon.

Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen looks like he won't be offered any sort of reprieve. The dashing defender was a shock omission from the coach's round one team after somehow falling out of Luke Beveridge's favour over the summer.

Outside of Treloar, other new faces for the Dogs include mature-age recruit Anthony Scott and rookie-drafted Lachlan McNeil, who will be making their AFL debuts, and former Brisbane big man Stef Martin.

Collingwood's Oliver Henry, who is the brother of Geelong's Jack, is also playing his first AFL game after he was taken by the Pies with pick No.17 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft

Match Previews R1: Collingwood v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the big game at the MCG between the Magpies and Bulldogs

Collingwood goes into the game after a summer of controversy and without star midfielder Steele Sidebottom. But Jordan De Goey has been named on the ball after an ominous performance in the midfield during the AAMI Community Series.

The Bulldogs will tackle dominant Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy with a two-pronged attack of Tim English and Martin.

Important Magpies defender Jeremy Howe returns for his first game since round four last season after a serious knee injury ended his brilliant start to 2020.