A DOMINANT display from Taylor Walker has helped Adelaide record a shock victory against Geelong at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, with the Crows withstanding a late charge from the Cats to run out 12-point winners.

Walker turned back the clock with five goals in a vintage display that included several long range bombs from outside 50, while Billy Frampton (2.2 and eight marks) and Rory Laird (27 disposals) also impressed in the 15.13 (103) to 13.13 (91) win.

CROWS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

An Adelaide outfit featuring nine players with less than 10 AFL games took it right up to last year’s Grand Finalist from the very start, with Adelaide’s relentless pressure making it hard for Geelong to find any time and space.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tex opens the Crows' account for 2021 Taylor Walker kicks a booming snap straight out of the ruck

The Crows were especially impressive during the second term, continually surging the ball forward and kicking seven goals to three to put them 38 points up at the main break.

The scoreboard wasn’t the only thing looking bleak for the Cats at half-time, with superstar Patrick Dangerfield sure to come under MRP scrutiny for a bump on Jake Kelly that took the Adelaide runner out of the game.

A shell-shocked Cats outfit enjoyed the perfect start in the third quarter, with Mark Blicavs kicking an early goal.

Just when the Cats looked like when they were starting to gain ascendency, Walker chimed in with his fifth goal and debutant James Rowe kicked his second to seemingly quell the Geelong resistance.

However, the Cats weren’t done with yet. Four consecutive goals – including two from a previously quiet Tom Hawkins – reduced the deficit to 19 points at three-quarter time.

Geelong continued to charge in the final quarter, but Adelaide was able to hold on and win in front of an adoring Adelaide Oval crowd.

More to come

ADELAIDE 4.4 11.7 13.9 15.13 (103)

GEELONG 2.3 5.5 10.8 13.13 (91)



GOALS

Adelaide: Walker 5, Rowe 2, Frampton 2, McHenry 2, Lynch, Murphy, McAdam, Schoenberg

Geelong: Parfitt 2, Hawkins 2, Smith 2, Stanley, Rohan, Menegola, Blicavs, Guthrie, Dahlhaus, Miers



BEST

Adelaide: Walker, Laird, Scholl, McHenry, Rowe

Geelong: Dangerfield, Guthrie, Blicavs, Smith, Parfitt

INJURIES

Adelaide: Brown (sore achilles), Kelly (concussion), Hinge (shoulder)

Geelong: Menegola (shoulder)

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Mitchell Hinge (replaced Luke Brown)

Geelong: Charlie Constable (replaced Sam Menegola)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval