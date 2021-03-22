Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

IF THERE was a Trade Period tomorrow, who would be on the table?

A number of big-name players were overlooked in round one with currency that would tempt other clubs with a mid-season trade.

On this week's brand new episode of AFL Exchange, the team identify players who are being wasted in their club's emergencies list.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFL Exchange: Premature R1 takes, players who surprised Mitch Cleary, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge ask and answer all of the big questions after a huge round one

Join hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary as they discuss their premature season takes from round one, the players who have the biggest gap between their best and worst and those who surprised in round one.

In this episode …

2:25 – What's your most premature take of 2021?

7:05 – What was the best thing about being back at the footy?

9:55 – Which players surprised you in round one?

14:10 – Death, taxes and…

18:15 – What was the biggest hair transformation for the start to the season?

20:50 – If there was a trade period after round one, who would move clubs?

24:25 – Which song would you want playing after you kicked a goal?

27:00 – The Exchange Exchange

32:25 – Who are the players with the biggest gap between their best and worst?

35:10 – Who has been the most readymade 17-year-old of the past decade?

38:30 – Which team would you pick to coach – Sydney or Fremantle?