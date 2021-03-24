Star Sun Matt Rowell and coach Stuart Dew at Optus Stadium during the round one, 2021 clash with West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

MATT Rowell and Patrick Dangerfield are must-trades for thousands of coaches as the trigger for first two trades of the season are pulled across round two.

For a lot of coaches, it’s getting another premium option for Dangerfield with Dustin Martin a popular choice, while others will be looking at the value offered based on pre-season and round one numbers.

Jaidyn Stephenson starred in round one with 128. The new Roo is the most traded in player with some other options such as Jye Caldwell and Nick Hind available as forwards who both cracked the Fantasy ton in their Bombers’ debut.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through the possibilities for their first trades of the year, name up their captains and answer plenty of listener questions to help your team get primed for round two.

In this week’s episode …

1:30 - Be aware that you can't always reverse your trades throughout the round. Advice is to only make the trades when you need to.

3:30 - Patrick Dangerfield and Matt Rowell are must-trades.

6:00 - Draft coaches who were keen on James Harmes' midfield role will be without him for six weeks.

8:15 - The boys ponder what Zac Williams and Jack Martin will do to Carlton's midfield mix.

11:30 - Max Gawn is the third most traded out player behind the two must-trades. Is it a luxury?

16:20 - Roy asks the question: what is the value of a trade?

20:10 - Is moving on Jordan Clark and Jordan De Goey worth it?

24:45 - Jaidyn Stephenson is the most traded in player.

27:00 - Is Lachlan Sholl a trap?

30:00 - Calvin runs through his top captain options for round two.

34:30 - Why you can't back Max Gawn as skipper.

37:10 - Questions from social media

40:00 - What trading strategy should you look at if you own Patrick Dangerfield and Matt Rowell... but have two rookie rucks on field.

43:20 - Tom Mitchell or Jack Macrae?

48:45 - You must upgrade Josh Daicos.

53:00 - Roy's hilarious appearance on Adelaide radio when he didn't know who he was talking to.

