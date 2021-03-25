BIG CROWDS are back and the heat is on early as Carlton and Collingwood search for their first win of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The Pies couldn't get the hands on the ball against the Dogs, and the Blues were simply outclassed by reigning premier Richmond in their round one clash.

>>Medical subs: Oscar McDonald (Carlton) and Trey Ruscoe (Collingwood

Although it's only the second game of the season, stakes are already high as the stats over the past decade tell us that starting the year 0-2 very rarely leads to anything positive.

Coaches Nathan Buckley and David Teague know the expectations of both their teams this year is to make finals ... anything less will be a fail.

Former Giant Zac Williams will make his debut for Carlton after missing round one due to suspension, and former Sun Jack Martin is also in the team after sitting out the Richmond clash with a calf complaint.

Williams and Martin replace Jack Silvagni, who was substituted out of last week's round one defeat due to a shoulder problem, and dumped midfielder Lochie O'Brien.

The Magpies will have experienced onballer Steele Sidebottom available following his calf issues, while father-son midfielder Callum Brown will also return in place of omitted pair Oliver Henry and Trey Ruscoe.

Eddie Betts will have to wait for his 200th Carlton appearance, with the much-loved 34-year-old forward still yet to feature for the club's senior side this season after missing a large portion of the summer through a calf injury.

