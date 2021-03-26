BRISBANE defender Jaxon Prior will make his AFL debut against Geelong in place of injured midfielder Jarrod Berry at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

The son of former Bomber and Eagle Michael, Jaxon replaces Berry in the Lion's starting line-up as a late change.

Dumped forward Keidean Coleman will be the Lions' medical substitute after losing his spot following last week's shock loss to Sydney.

MATCH CENTRE

Geelong utility Zach Guthrie will start as the Cats' sub having been dropped from the 22 following last week's embarrassing defeat to Adelaide.

Debutant Francis Evans, Irishman Zach Tuohy, defender Jack Henry and Charlie Constable have been included in the Cats' starting line-up in place of Guthrie, Patrick Dangerfield (suspension), Sam Menegola (shoulder) and Josh Jenkins (dropped).

The Lions made one other change to their 22 with Tom Berry replacing Coleman in the side.

Both sides are staring down the barrel of a shock 0-2 start to 2021 after losing games they were expected to win in round one.

The Lions sit 15th on the ladder ahead of the game, while the Cats are just two rungs above them in 13th. The teams last met in 2020's preliminary final at the Gabba, with the Cats running away to a 40-point win to take a place in the Toyota AFL Grand Final.