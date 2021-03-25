GEELONG and Brisbane are staring down the barrel of a shock 0-2 start to 2021 after both teams lost games they were expected to win in round one

After a week of drama, the Cats go into the game without superstar Patrick Dangerfield who has been banned for three games after his big bump on Jake Kelly in the horror loss to last year's wooden-spooner Adelaide.

The Cats are also without bullocking mid Sam Menegola, who has failed to overcome a shoulder injury, and are yet to see another gun mid this year in Mitch Duncan (out of action with a calf complaint).

The Lions, who were stunned by Sydney on their home deck, are now on the road and are also dealing with injuries to key personnel, including former No.1 draft pick Cam Rayner (out for the season), forward Dan McStay, and important defender Darcy Gardiner.

Brisbane has only made one change for the game, dropping Keidean Coleman and bringing in Tom Berry. The Cats dumped former Crow Josh Jenkins and Zach Guthrie, but brought in some star power with Zach Tuohy, Jack Henry and Charlie Constable all recalled.

Geelong will also unleash 19-year-old forward Francis Evans for his first game after being plucked from obscurity with pick No.41 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

The Lions sit 15th on the ladder ahead of the game, while the Cats are just two rungs above them in 13th. The teams last met in 2020's preliminary final at the Gabba, with the Cats running away to a 40-point win to take a place in the Toyota AFL Grand Final.