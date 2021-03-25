Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

THEY can lay claim to coaching two of the most exciting young teams in the competition.

But whose job would you rather out of Sydney's John Longmire and Fremantle's Justin Longmuir?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team debate which job they'd rather going into 2021.

Join hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary as they discuss the the players who have the biggest gap between their best and worst and the early targets on the outer across the competition.

Episode guide…

2:25 – What's your most premature take of 2021?

7:05 – What was the best thing about being back at the footy?

9:55 – Which players surprised you in round one?

14:10 – Death, taxes and…

18:15 – What was the biggest hair transformation for the start to the season?

20:50 – If there was a trade period after round one, who would move clubs?

24:25 – Which song would you want playing after you kicked a goal?

27:00 – The Exchange Exchange

32:25 – Who are the players with the biggest gap between their best and worst?

35:10 – Who has been the most readymade 17-year-old of the past decade?

38:30 – Which team would you pick to coach – Sydney or Fremantle?