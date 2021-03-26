MELBOURNE vice-captain Jack Viney is a confirmed starter to make his return from a pre-season foot injury against St Kilda on Saturday night.

Viney replaces the injured James Harmes (fractured wrist), while experienced pair Jake Melksham and Michael Hibberd have been included among the emergencies and could be considered as the Demons' medical sub.

The Saints have dumped fringe defender Dan McKenzie and emerging midfielder Jack Bytel for Max King (concussion) and Zak Jones (hamstring) who have recovered from pre-season setbacks.

FULL TEAMS Check 'em out here

North Melbourne defender Aidan Corr looks set to be the first player substituted out of a game to play the following week, named to play Gold Coast on Saturday night.

The ex-Giant was taken out of the Roos' loss to Port Adelaide last week with a toe injury, but will take his place for the trip to Metricon Stadium alongside Jed Anderson who returns from a calf complaint. North's medical sub from last week, Charlie Lazzaro, is also in the 22.

Exciting Suns forward Ben Ainsworth will play his first game of the season after missing with a hamstring injury last week, replacing Matt Rowell (knee).

Emerging Sydney midfielder James Rowbottom (knee) has failed to prove his fitness for the Swans' clash with Adelaide, missing out alongside the omitted Hayden McLean.

Lance Franklin is a confirmed starter for his first game since round 23, 2019, and is joined in the side by Justin McInerney.

Will Hayward and 2019 first-round pick Dylan Stephens are among the emergencies and candidates for the medical sub.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard OMG, Buddy: Find out why playing with the 'GOAT' is so good Sydney stars explain what it's like to be the teammate of one of the all-time greats

Veteran Crow David Mackay will play alongside debutant Nick Murray, replacing injured duo Luke Brown (Achilles) and Jake Kelly (concussion).

Last week's medical sub Tom Rockliff is again among Port Adelaide's emergencies as the Power make one change against Essendon with Hamish Hartlett replacing the hamstrung Riley Bonner.

Bombers skipper Dyson Heppell has been named despite heading for a scan on Friday morning for a tight back with his side unchanged for the trip to Adelaide Oval.

Saturday, March 27

Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 1.45pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: L.Franklin, J.McInerney

Out: J.Rowbottom (injured), H.McLean (omitted)

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, D.Mackay

Out: L.Brown (injured), J.Kelly (injured)

New: Nick Murray

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: H.Hartlett

Out: R.Bonner (injured)

ESSENDON

No changes

St Kilda v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: M.King, Z.Jones

Out: J.Bytel (omitted), D.McKenzie (omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Viney

Out: J.Harmes (injured), K.Chandler (omitted)

Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Ainsworth

Out: M.Rowell (injured), N.Holman (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Anderson

Out: C.Menadue (omitted), C.Taylor (injured)