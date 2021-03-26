MELBOURNE vice-captain Jack Viney is a confirmed starter to make his return from a pre-season foot injury against St Kilda on Saturday night.
Viney replaces the injured James Harmes (fractured wrist), while experienced pair Jake Melksham and Michael Hibberd have been included among the emergencies and could be considered as the Demons' medical sub.
The Saints have dumped fringe defender Dan McKenzie and emerging midfielder Jack Bytel for Max King (concussion) and Zak Jones (hamstring) who have recovered from pre-season setbacks.
FULL TEAMS Check 'em out here
North Melbourne defender Aidan Corr looks set to be the first player substituted out of a game to play the following week, named to play Gold Coast on Saturday night.
The ex-Giant was taken out of the Roos' loss to Port Adelaide last week with a toe injury, but will take his place for the trip to Metricon Stadium alongside Jed Anderson who returns from a calf complaint. North's medical sub from last week, Charlie Lazzaro, is also in the 22.
Exciting Suns forward Ben Ainsworth will play his first game of the season after missing with a hamstring injury last week, replacing Matt Rowell (knee).
Emerging Sydney midfielder James Rowbottom (knee) has failed to prove his fitness for the Swans' clash with Adelaide, missing out alongside the omitted Hayden McLean.
Lance Franklin is a confirmed starter for his first game since round 23, 2019, and is joined in the side by Justin McInerney.
Will Hayward and 2019 first-round pick Dylan Stephens are among the emergencies and candidates for the medical sub.
Veteran Crow David Mackay will play alongside debutant Nick Murray, replacing injured duo Luke Brown (Achilles) and Jake Kelly (concussion).
Last week's medical sub Tom Rockliff is again among Port Adelaide's emergencies as the Power make one change against Essendon with Hamish Hartlett replacing the hamstrung Riley Bonner.
Bombers skipper Dyson Heppell has been named despite heading for a scan on Friday morning for a tight back with his side unchanged for the trip to Adelaide Oval.
Saturday, March 27
Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 1.45pm AEDT
SYDNEY
In: L.Franklin, J.McInerney
Out: J.Rowbottom (injured), H.McLean (omitted)
ADELAIDE
In: N.Murray, D.Mackay
Out: L.Brown (injured), J.Kelly (injured)
New: Nick Murray
Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACDT
PORT ADELAIDE
In: H.Hartlett
Out: R.Bonner (injured)
ESSENDON
No changes
St Kilda v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEDT
ST KILDA
In: M.King, Z.Jones
Out: J.Bytel (omitted), D.McKenzie (omitted)
MELBOURNE
In: J.Viney
Out: J.Harmes (injured), K.Chandler (omitted)
Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: B.Ainsworth
Out: M.Rowell (injured), N.Holman (omitted)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Anderson
Out: C.Menadue (omitted), C.Taylor (injured)