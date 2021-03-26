Cats recruit Isaac Smith celebrates his winner against the Lions in R2, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

GUN RECRUIT Isaac Smith won his way into the hearts of Geelong fans in the blink of an eye with an incredible match-winning snap to clinch victory in a classic over Brisbane on Friday night.

However, the Lions were deprived of their own chance to steal the win in the last 30 seconds with Zac Bailey not awarded a holding-the-ball free kick on Cat Mark Blicavs near the goal line.

The Cats trailed by three points inside the final four minutes as Tom Hawkins took the ball out of the ruck to find Smith on his non-preferred right boot and send the GMHBA Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Late controversy in heavyweight classic The Cats and Lions battle right until the final siren in an epic encounter

Looking to snap an 18-year hoodoo at the venue, the Lions then had their own chances to hit the front with medical substitute Keidean Coleman missing a snap before Bailey laid a big tackle on Blicavs.

The Geelong defender was dispossessed in what could've been deemed a throw before the Cats rushed a behind to hold on for an extraordinary 12.9 (81) to 11.14 (80) win that came after a fiery first half.

Cats skipper Joel Selwood (27 disposals, two goals) was brilliant in the midfield in the absence of suspended superstar Patrick Dangerfield, while Eric Hipwood (four goals) was his side's best.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Geelong v Brisbane The Cats and Lions clash in round two

Cats forward Gary Rohan will be looked at for a swinging arm on Brisbane's Lachie Neale in the opening quarter which prompted a war of words with Geelong coach Chris Scott and senior Lions players at the first break.

Neale was well held by Irishman Mark O'Connor in a surprise tag, recording just three disposals in the first half.

CATS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

The Cats led by as much as 25 points early in the third quarter, a result of a dominant first half around the clearances and the Lions' early inaccuracy.

Hipwood kicked 3.3 to half-time and could've had a bag of six as he dominated his one-on-one match-up with Jake Kolodjashnij.

The young Lions then upped their pressure with four-straight goals, including a wonderful snap from Tom Berry while off-balance and another from a quiet Joe Daniher before the Cats stole the win through Smith.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Players pull angry Scott away after opposition stoush Cats coach Chris Scott is captured having words with multiple Lions players in a fiery quarter-time break

Smith the difference for Geelong… again

This time Isaac Smith was wearing the right jumper. The triple-premiership Hawk kicked a behind after the siren off his left boot in the 2016 qualifying final against to hand the Cats a famous victory. But on Friday night it was his right boot that did the talking as the first-year recruit received a handball from Tom Hawkins at a ruck contest deep in attack to clinch the victory with a snap. And Cats stopper Mark O'Connor revealed post-match that Smith pulled him out of the stoppage to insert himself into the match-winning moment.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Smith snatches it late to send Cattery crazy Geelong recruit Isaac Smith snares the winning goal in dramatic fashion

Rohan's nervous MRO wait

Geelong forward Gary Rohan will learn his fate from the Match Review Officer on Saturday after flooring Lachie Neale in the opening term. Rohan was left dazed with Neale having collected him just moments earlier in a contest before the Cat retaliated off the ball. His swinging right arm on Neale left the Lions midfielder clutching for his jaw. As Neale got to his feet he signalled three fingers to the Cat, in a potential sign as to how many weeks he predicts he may miss. Geelong skipper Joel Selwood could also be looked at for a dumping tackle on Lion Tom Berry after a free kick which resulted in a 50m penalty.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Neale down after Rohan row Lachie Neale is put down behind play by Gary Rohan in an incident that may draw MRO attention

Irish influence shuts out Neale

Lachie Neale was forced to play as a forward to start the third quarter, such was the impact of Cat Mark O'Connor in shutting out the Lions gun in the first half. Typically a defender, O'Connor was deployed to follow Neale from the opening centre bounce and kept the reigning Brownlow medallist statless in the second term. Neale didn't record a single clearance in the opening half and finished with 16 disposals as he got into the contest late compared to O'Connor's 15.

GEELONG 5.3 8.5 11.8 12.9 (81)

BRISBANE 2.5 4.9 7.11 11.14 (80)



GOALS

Geelong: Hawkins 3, Tuohy 2, Evans 2, Selwood 2, Miers, Clark, Smith

Brisbane: Hipwood 4, Cameron 2, Lyons, McCluggage, McCarthy, T.Berry, Daniher

BEST

Geelong: Selwood, Tuohy, Hawkins, Stewart, C.Guthrie, Stanley

Brisbane: Hipwood, McCluggage, Lyons, Zorko, Rich, Birchall

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Brisbane: J.Berry (soreness) replaced in selected side by Prior, McInerney (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: K.Coleman (replaced McInerney)

Brisbane: Z.Guthrie (unused)

Crowd: 20,070 at GMHBA Stadium