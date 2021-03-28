Sunday, March 28
Adelaide 4.7 (31) def. Collingwood 2.5 (17)
CROWS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats
Greater Western Sydney 4.7 (31) def. by Carlton 4.8 (32)
GIANTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats
West Coast 3.2 (20) def. by St Kilda 11.9 (76)
EAGLES v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats
Saturday, March 27
North Melbourne 4.6 (30) def. Fremantle 4.5 (29)
KANGAROOS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats
Melbourne 6.2 (38) def. Brisbane 6.0 (36)
DEMONS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats
Gold Coast 3.6 (24) def. by Geelong 6.5 (41)
SUNS v CATS Full match coverage and stats
Friday, March 26
Western Bulldogs 7.3 (45) def. Richmond 5.2 (32)
BULLDOGS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats
