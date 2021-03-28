Sunday, March 28

Adelaide 4.7 (31) def. Collingwood 2.5 (17)

CROWS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

04:25 Mins
Published ago

AFLW Match Highlights: Adelaide v Collingwood

The Crows and Magpies clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published ago

Greater Western Sydney 4.7 (31) def. by Carlton 4.8 (32)

GIANTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

05:03 Mins
Published ago

AFLW Match Highlights: GWS v Carlton

The Giants and Blues clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published ago

West Coast 3.2 (20) def. by St Kilda 11.9 (76)

EAGLES v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

03:21 Mins
Published ago

AFLW Match Highlights: West Coast v St Kilda

The Eagles and Saints clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published ago

Saturday, March 27

North Melbourne 4.6 (30) def. Fremantle 4.5 (29)

KANGAROOS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

04:43 Mins
Published ago

AFLW Match Highlights: North Melbourne v Fremantle

The Kangaroos and Dockers clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published ago

Melbourne 6.2 (38) def. Brisbane 6.0 (36)

DEMONS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

04:48 Mins
Published ago

AFLW Match Highlights: Melbourne v Brisbane

The Demons and Lions clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published ago

Gold Coast 3.6 (24) def. by Geelong 6.5 (41)

SUNS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

03:38 Mins
Published ago

AFLW Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Geelong

The Suns and Cats clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published ago

Friday, March 26

Western Bulldogs 7.3 (45) def. Richmond 5.2 (32)

BULLDOGS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

03:32 Mins
Published ago

AFLW Match Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Richmond

The Bulldogs and Tigers clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published ago

Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now