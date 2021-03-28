Sunday, March 28
Adelaide 4.7 (31) def. Collingwood 2.5 (17)
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Blacktown International Sportspark, 4.10pm AEDT
- GWS will be hoping to be boosted by the return of Tanya Hetherington and Aimee Schmidt from ankle injuries, with the latter particularly important for a forward line which has struggled to kick goals. The Giants have battled to control the ball by foot, ranked second-last for marks this year.
- Carlton will know on Saturday afternoon if its finals hopes are still alive. If North Melbourne lose to Fremantle, the Blues will have to win big in order to jump the Roos into that last finals spot on offer. They've got the firepower to kick plenty of goals, having last week recorded the highest ever AFLW score.
- Tip: With finals on the line, Carlton will win this one comfortably, but it may not be enough to make up 18 per cent. Blues by 35 points.
West Coast v St Kilda at Mineral Resources Park, 3.10pm AWST
- The Eagles will be a little battered and bruised after a tough encounter in the wet against Richmond, but impressed with their high-pressure and fierce-tackling game. They'll once again be without skipper Emma Swanson (suspension), with Aisling McCarthy needing to pass a test after copping a knock to her knee.
- St Kilda was happy to match the power of Collingwood in clearances, but seriously struggled with the outside ball and producing deep and effective inside 50s. This will be a game for the young Saints, with senior stars Kate McCarthy (leg) and Nat Exon (shoulder) once again ruled out.
- Tip: These two sides have never met before, having joined the competition last year, and it could be a tight and low-scoring affair. The Eagles have been more effective in attack. West Coast by 17 points.
Friday, March 26
Western Bulldogs 7.3 (45) def. Richmond 5.2 (32)
Saturday, March 27
North Melbourne 4.6 (30) def. Fremantle 4.5 (29)
Melbourne 6.2 (38) def. Brisbane 6.0 (36)
Gold Coast 3.6 (24) def. by Geelong 6.5 (41)
