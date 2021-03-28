Sunday, March 28
Adelaide 4.7 (31) def. Collingwood 2.5 (17)
Greater Western Sydney 4.7 (31) def. by Carlton 4.8 (32)
West Coast v St Kilda at Mineral Resources Park, 3.10pm AWST
- The Eagles will be a little battered and bruised after a tough encounter in the wet against Richmond, but impressed with their high-pressure and fierce-tackling game. They'll once again be without skipper Emma Swanson (suspension), with Aisling McCarthy needing to pass a test after copping a knock to her knee.
- St Kilda was happy to match the power of Collingwood in clearances, but seriously struggled with the outside ball and producing deep and effective inside 50s. This will be a game for the young Saints, with senior stars Kate McCarthy (leg) and Nat Exon (shoulder) once again ruled out.
- Tip: These two sides have never met before, having joined the competition last year, and it could be a tight and low-scoring affair. The Eagles have been more effective in attack. West Coast by 17 points.
Saturday, March 27
North Melbourne 4.6 (30) def. Fremantle 4.5 (29)
Melbourne 6.2 (38) def. Brisbane 6.0 (36)
Gold Coast 3.6 (24) def. by Geelong 6.5 (41)
Friday, March 26
Western Bulldogs 7.3 (45) def. Richmond 5.2 (32)
