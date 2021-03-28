Sunday, March 28

Adelaide 4.7 (31) def. Collingwood 2.5 (17)

CROWS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Adelaide v Collingwood

The Crows and Magpies clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Greater Western Sydney 4.7 (31) def. by Carlton 4.8 (32)

GIANTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: GWS v Carlton

The Giants and Blues clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

West Coast v St Kilda at Mineral Resources Park, 3.10pm AWST

  • The Eagles will be a little battered and bruised after a tough encounter in the wet against Richmond, but impressed with their high-pressure and fierce-tackling game. They'll once again be without skipper Emma Swanson (suspension), with Aisling McCarthy needing to pass a test after copping a knock to her knee.
  • St Kilda was happy to match the power of Collingwood in clearances, but seriously struggled with the outside ball and producing deep and effective inside 50s. This will be a game for the young Saints, with senior stars Kate McCarthy (leg) and Nat Exon (shoulder) once again ruled out.
  • Tip: These two sides have never met before, having joined the competition last year, and it could be a tight and low-scoring affair. The Eagles have been more effective in attack. West Coast by 17 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Eagles v Saints

Watch it LIVE: Eagles v Saints from 3.10pm AWST. Picture: AFL Digital

Saturday, March 27

North Melbourne 4.6 (30) def. Fremantle 4.5 (29)

KANGAROOS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: North Melbourne v Fremantle

The Kangaroos and Dockers clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Melbourne 6.2 (38) def. Brisbane 6.0 (36)

DEMONS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Melbourne v Brisbane

The Demons and Lions clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Gold Coast 3.6 (24) def. by Geelong 6.5 (41)

SUNS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Geelong

The Suns and Cats clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Friday, March 26

Western Bulldogs 7.3 (45) def. Richmond 5.2 (32)

BULLDOGS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Richmond

The Bulldogs and Tigers clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

