Saturday, March 27

North Melbourne 4.6 (30) def. Fremantle 4.5 (29)

KANGAROOS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: North Melbourne v Fremantle The Kangaroos and Dockers clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Melbourne v Brisbane at Casey Fields, 3.10pm AEDT

Melbourne returns to its stronghold of Casey Fields, where it last lost a game in the final round of 2019. Daisy Pearce moving forward and Eden Zanker into the midfield has revitalised the Dees, while ruck Lauren Pearce is back to her "additional midfielder" form.

Brisbane is flying, sitting pretty in first spot and its sole loss coming back in round four. Opposition sides have lauded the Lions' full-ground pressure, built on the back of its experienced defensive line. Brisbane would have to lose badly to rescind its top-two spot.

Tip: The two in-form sides of the competition have very distinctive styles, and it'll be an old-fashioned battle of attack (Melbourne) v defence (Brisbane). This year, the Lions have proven defence wins more often than not. Brisbane by eight points.

Gold Coast v Geelong at Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST

Gold Coast will be desperate for its first win coming into its final game of the season. The Suns have shown promising patches, and jumped Carlton last week, but have struggled to run out games with a young and inexperienced squad.

Equally, Saturday marks Geelong's opportunity to record its first 2021 victory in its final match. The Cats can't take a trick on the injury front, with Denby Taylor (shoulder) the latest young star to suffer a serious injury. The battle of intercept defenders (Meg McDonald and Maddy McMahon v Lauren Ahrens and Jade Pregelj) will be fun.

Tip: Someone will join Richmond with the unwanted record of winless AFLW seasons by the end of this match, and the Cats aren't moving the ball well at all. Gold Coast by 15 points.

Sunday, March 28

Adelaide v Collingwood at Norwood Oval, 12.10pm ACDT

Adelaide will be full of confidence having comprehensively overrun the Western Bulldogs. Collingwood is one of the best-equipped sides to try and take on the Crows' forward line, which has had a different player stand up each week, including Chloe Scheer, Danielle Ponter and Ashleigh Woodland.

Collingwood would have been thrilled with the successful return of dynamic defender Ash Brazill, who looks primed to take on Erin Phillips when the Crow pushes forward. The Pies were matched on the inside by the struggling St Kilda, but burned up the Saints around the ground with a hard-running outside game.

Tip: A top-two spot – a week off and a home preliminary final – is effectively up for grabs for the winner of this game. Adelaide play Norwood Oval incredibly well, and could have the edge here. Crows by 13 points.

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Blacktown International Sportspark, 4.10pm AEDT

GWS will be hoping to be boosted by the return of Tanya Hetherington and Aimee Schmidt from ankle injuries, with the latter particularly important for a forward line which has struggled to kick goals. The Giants have battled to control the ball by foot, ranked second-last for marks this year.

Carlton will know on Saturday afternoon if its finals hopes are still alive. If North Melbourne lose to Fremantle, the Blues will have to win big in order to jump the Roos into that last finals spot on offer. They've got the firepower to kick plenty of goals, having last week recorded the highest ever AFLW score.

Tip: With finals on the line, Carlton will win this one comfortably, but it may not be enough to make up 18 per cent. Blues by 35 points.

West Coast v St Kilda at Mineral Resources Park, 3.10pm AWST

The Eagles will be a little battered and bruised after a tough encounter in the wet against Richmond, but impressed with their high-pressure and fierce-tackling game. They'll once again be without skipper Emma Swanson (suspension), with Aisling McCarthy needing to pass a test after copping a knock to her knee.

St Kilda was happy to match the power of Collingwood in clearances, but seriously struggled with the outside ball and producing deep and effective inside 50s. This will be a game for the young Saints, with senior stars Kate McCarthy (leg) and Nat Exon (shoulder) once again ruled out.

Tip: These two sides have never met before, having joined the competition last year, and it could be a tight and low-scoring affair. The Eagles have been more effective in attack. West Coast by 17 points.

Friday, March 26

Western Bulldogs 7.3 (45) def. Richmond 5.2 (32)

BULLDOGS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Richmond The Bulldogs and Tigers clash in round nine of the NAB AFL Women's competition

