ESSENDON will enter its clash with Port Adelaide without Dyson Heppell, after the Bombers captain was withdrawn late due to a back complaint.

Heppell was named in the initial team but experienced back spasms during Thursday's main training session.

He will be replaced in the line-up by Martin Gleeson, while Zach Merrett will be stand-in captain.

Port Adelaide has also been forced to make a late change with key forward Todd Marshall withdrawn due to a sore back.

Marshall will be replaced by fellow young forward Mitch Georgiades.

Tom Cutler (Essendon) and Tom Rockliff (Port Adelaide) have been named as medical subs for the Adelaide Oval clash.

Port Adelaide v Essendon at the Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACDT

LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: Todd Marshall (back) replaced in selected side by Mitch Georgiades

Essendon: Dyson Heppell (back) replaced in selected side by Martin Gleeson

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTE

Port Adelaide: Tom Rockliff

Essendon: Tom Cutler

Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 1.45pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTE

Sydney: Matthew Ling

Adelaide: Chayce Jones

