BRISBANE players, coaches and staff will be forced to isolate in their hotel overnight as they await more information on Queensland's latest COVID-19 outbreak.

The Lions were handed an exemption from the Victorian government in order to play against Geelong on Friday night after a locally transmitted case of coronavirus was confirmed in Brisbane earlier in the day.

Coach Chris Fagan admitted he had doubts his side's one-point loss to the Cats would even go ahead, with the Victorian government asking all arrivals who had been in the Brisbane and Moreton Bay areas since March 12 to isolate immediately less than an hour pre-match.

Instead, the game proceeded as planned, with AFL champions Wayne Carey and Luke Hodge among those at the venue asked to leave.

Hodge, who lives in Brisbane, and Carey, who had recently travelled north, were preparing to commentate the match for Channel Seven when they were informed of the regulations.

GMHBA Stadium also issued a statement on the scoreboard at quarter-time saying "anyone who has arrived in Victoria from Queensland since March 12th must immediately leave the venue, isolate, and get a test".

Lions administration staff were also asked to leave the shared areas at the ground and convene together in a separate room away from others.

All players and football department staff are required to pass COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours prior to an AFL match in order to enter venues.

The AFL remains in constant communication with the Victorian and Queensland state governments about what it means for the remainder of the weekend's AFL and AFLW action.

Brisbane AFLW players, who arrived in Victoria for their clash with Melbourne on Saturday, have also been asked to stay in their hotel on Friday night.

Fagan's post-match press conference was moved to an online Zoom platform with the Brisbane coach awaiting further updates.

Fagan: Our missed chances, not the non-call, cost us Chris Fagan refused to blame the controversial non-decision late in the game, instead attributing the loss to his side's wasteful kicking

"I wasn't sure (pre-game), I thought there was a chance it could be called off. I'm glad it wasn't, it was one of the better games of Aussie Rules you'll ever see," Fagan said.

"We're flying back (to Brisbane) tomorrow but that could change as we know, life changes pretty quickly these days. I have no idea about that, we'll be ready to just do what we have to do."

The Lions are scheduled to host Collingwood in the Easter Thursday match at the Gabba next week.