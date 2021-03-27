A health warning is put up on the big screen at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE players, coaches and staff are expecting to stay in Victoria until at least Sunday as they await COVID-19 test results following Queensland's latest outbreak.

Lions players were forced to isolate in their Geelong hotel on Friday night following their one-point loss to the Cats after a locally transmitted case of coronavirus was confirmed in Brisbane earlier in the day.

Coach Chris Fagan admitted post-game he had fears the game would even go ahead.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fagan: Our missed chances, not the non-call, cost us Chris Fagan refused to blame the controversial non-decision late in the game, instead attributing the loss to his side's wasteful kicking

However, the Victorian government granted Lions players, coaches and officials an exemption in order for the game to proceed.

It came just an hour after Victoria's health department declared Brisbane and Moreton Bay COVID-19 hotspots and said anyone who had been in those areas since March 12 were required to self-isolate and get tested for the virus immediately.

The Lions are awaiting further information on when they can travel home before Thursday's clash with Collingwood at the Gabba after Queensland health officials confirmed a second Brisbane resident had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

"I'm pretty sure we're staying in Melbourne tonight," defender Harris Andrews told SEN from Geelong on Saturday.

"We're obviously going to have to get on the bus and get a COVID test here in Geelong, then go to Melbourne and stay the night there.

"It's not ideal but we understand as a playing group and as a footy club that we've got to be flexible with the situation and a little bit of time together with the boys this afternoon won't hurt anyone."

Lions players and staff were lasted tested for COVID-19 upon their return for the 2021 pre-season, but according to the AFL, had been living under approved AFL protocols which helped win the Victorian government tick off pre-game.

AFL champions Wayne Carey and Luke Hodge among those at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night asked to leave the venue.

Hodge, who lives in Brisbane, and Carey, who had recently travelled north, were preparing to commentate the match for Channel Seven when they were informed of the regulations.

GMHBA Stadium also issued a statement on the scoreboard at quarter-time saying "anyone who has arrived in Victoria from Queensland since March 12th must immediately leave the venue, isolate, and get a test".

CATS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Lions administration staff were also asked to leave the shared areas at the ground and convene together in a separate room away from others.

Brisbane AFLW players, who arrived in Victoria for their clash with Melbourne on Saturday, were also required to stay in their hotel on Friday night before they were cleared of COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

Fagan's post-match press conference was moved to an online Zoom platform with the Brisbane coach awaiting further updates.

"I wasn't sure (pre-game), I thought there was a chance it could be called off. I'm glad it wasn't, it was one of the better games of Aussie Rules you'll ever see," Fagan said.