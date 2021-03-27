TRIPLE premiership Richmond defender Nick Vlastuin has failed to recover from a knee injury in time for the Tigers' clash with Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday.

Vlastuin was substituted out of the Tigers' round one win over Carlton and has been replaced by skipper Trent Cotchin who missed with illness.

The Hawks have gone in unchanged from the side that defeated Essendon with last week's unused medical substitute Connor Downie left out of the squad completely.

Greater Western Sydney has reacted swiftly to its loss to St Kilda by dropping first-round pick Tom Green and defender Connor Idun for Sunday's trip to face Fremantle.

Zach Sproule and Brent Daniels are into the Giants' starting side for the first time this year.

Connor Blakely has been dumped for the Dockers who have made five changes overall after injuries to Alex Pearce (knee), Joel Hamling (ankle), Liam Henry (calf) and Tobe Watson.

West Coast has made one change for its date with the Western Bulldogs with last week's substitute Jamaine Jones replacing Jack Petruccelle in the starting side.

The Dogs enter unchanged with Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen among their emergencies.

Sunday, March 28

Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 1.10pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In:

Out: C.Downie (sub - managed)

RICHMOND

In: T.Cotchin

Out: N.Vlastuin (knee), J.Ross (sub - omitted)

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: None

Out: R.West (sub - managed)

WEST COAST

In: None

Out: J.Petruccelle (omitted)



Fremantle v GWS at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: H.Chapman, N.Wilson, M.Frederick, S.Darcy

Out: C.Blakely (omitted), J.Hamling (injured), A.Pearce (knee), L.Henry (injured), T.Watson (injured)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Z.Sproule, B.Daniels

Out: C.Idun (omitted), T.Green (omitted), X.O'Halloran (sub - omitted)